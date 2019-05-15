IDAHO FALLS – The votes have been tabulated and the teams announced for the High Country Conference all-conference baseball team.
As expected, the team is dominated by players from Idaho Falls High School and Bonneville High School and deservedly so, since the two teams swept through the District 6 Tournament, claiming two spots in this week’s state 4A tournament.
Leading the way was the player of the year, Andrew Gregersen of Idaho Falls, who had seven wins as a pitcher with a 2.11 earned run average and batted .378 on the season with 37 runs scored and 32 runs batted in.
Heading the first team were pitchers Randon Hostert of Bonneville, catcher Tavyn Lords of Bonneville, infielders Cruz Taylor of Skyline, Caden Christensen of Bonneville, Luke Patterson of Hillcrest, and Braxton Ball of Idaho Falls.
The outfield consists of Tanner Webb of Thunder Ridge, Jordan Perez of Bonneville, and Cannon Thompson of Idaho Falls.
Designated hitter/utility has Jaxon Sorenson of Idaho Falls listed as a first team selection.
Second team honors went to pitcher Cannon Thompson of Idaho Falls, catcher Nick Layland of Skyline, infielders McGwire Jephson of Rigby, Bruer Webster of Bonneville, Paul Wilson of Idaho Falls, and Nate Rose of Idaho Falls, outfielders, Easton Taylor of Skyline, Kai Howell of Bonneville, Matt Morrison of Hillcrest, DH/utility was Cayden Cornell of Blackfoot.
Honorable mention went to pitcher Jace Hansen of Hillcrest, catchers Trey Armstrong of Rigby and Jarod Gough of Blackfoot, infielders Alex Cortez of Bonneville, Carlos Pimentel of Blackfoot, Jordan Porter of Madison and Zack Bridges of Idaho Falls, and outfielders Brett Gillespie of Hillcrest, Mason Flanery of Madison, Davis Berry of Madison, and DH/utility players Chandler Robinson of Skyline, Cade Lowe of Thunder Ridge and Daniel Carrol of Bonneville.
Coach of the year was Trent Johnson.