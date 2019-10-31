High Country names All-Conference football team

HCC All Conference quarterback Craig Young (7) hands off to All Conference running back Teagan Thomas (26) for a big gain during the regular season.

BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference has released its all-conference football selections and there are a number of Blackfoot Broncos listed as first team players. Also listed was Coach of the Year Stan Buck.

The first team players include senior Craig Young, the first team quarterback, Teagan Thomas, the first team running back, Reece Robinson, first team wide receiver, Lander Wall, first team offensive lineman, Austin Baldwin, first team defensive lineman, Troy Kirkpatrick, first Team linebacker, and Reece Robinson, first team defensive back.

The complete team is as follows:

Offensive Player of the Year - Keegan Thompson, Rigby QB

Defensive Player of the Year -Tanoa Togiai, Rigby DL

Coach of the Year - Stan Buck, Blackfoot

QUARTERBACK

First team, Craig Young, senior, Blackfoot

Second team, Cruz Taylor, senior, Skyline

Honorable Mention, Easton Cordero, senior, Madison

Honorable Mention, Demik Hatch, junior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Jordan Perez, senior, Bonneville

RUNNING BACK

First teaam, Teagan Thomas, junior, Blackfoot

First team, Brigham Youngstrom, senior, Rigby

First team, Tre Kofe, sophomore, Hillcrest

Second team, Spencer Moore, senior, Idaho Falls

Second team, Luke Ruiz, senior, Skyline

Second team, Kaysen Isom, junior, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention, Dragen Robinson, junior, Blackfoot

Honorable Mention, Jeremy Burton, Senior, Shelley

WIDE RECEIVER

First team, Reece Robinson, senior, Blackfoot

First team, Colton Reifschneider, senior, Bonneville

First team, Christian Fredericksen, senior, Rigby

First team, Connor Maloney, junior, Skyline

Second team, Trey Holoway, senior, Madison

Second team, Kayden Toldson, senior, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention, Joe Lundin, senior, Madison

Honorable Mention, Eli Ames, junior, Skyline

Honorable Mention, Brayden Wright, senior, Blackfoot

TIGHT END

First team, Willie Nelson, senior, Bonneville

Second team, John Zirker, senior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Brycen Uffens, senior, Rigby

Honorable Mention, Spencer Jackson, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Dawson Wills,senior, Madison

Honorable Mention, Ben Maxwell, senior, Hillcrest

KICKER

First team, Gutema Haws, senior, Hillcrest

Second Team, Cole Chastain, senior, Idaho Falls

RETURN SPECIALIST

First team, Spencer Moore, senior, Idaho Falls

Second team, Peyton Richardson. senior, Rigby

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

First team, Landon Cook, senior, Rigby

First team, Lander Wall, senior, Blackfoot

First team, Trace Laird, senior, Hillcrest

First team, BJ Madsen, junior, Rigby

First team, Dallen Gonzales, senior, Madison

Second team, Tyson Dory, senior, Blackfoot

Second team, Micaiah Wood, senior, Skyline

Second team, Ezra Rasmussen, senior, Madison

Second team, Nathan Bolinder, senior, Blackfoot

Second team, Austen Seward, senior, Skyline

Honorable Mention, Carson Johnson, senior, Rigby

Honorable Mention, Andrew Finlanson, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Bracken Beck, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Dylan Tamayo, senior, Bonneville

Honorable Mention, Carter Stanford, junior, Madison

Honorable Mention, Eligah Fonoti, senior, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention, Spencer Astel, senior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Caleb Aikey, senior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Kyler Robinson, senior, Madision

Honorable Mention, Damien Morales, sophomore, Rigby

Honorable Mention, Trevor Austin, junior, Shelley

Honorable Mention, Isiah Horlacher, senior, Shelley

Honorable Mention, Seth Moedl, senior, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention, Jacob Warren, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Jaxon Hess, junior, Shelley

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

First team, Zhigy Falevai, senior, Rigby

First team, Austin Baldwin, senior, Blackfoot

First team, Brixton Gilbert, junior, Skyline

First team, Spencer Astel, senior, Hillcrest

Second team, Matt Boone, senior, Bonneville

Second team, Kaiden Scott, senior, Blackfoot

Second team, Gavin Fuller, junior, Madison

Second team, Caleb Aikey, senior, Hillcrest

Second team, Bracken Beck, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Trace Laird, senior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Dallen Gonzales, senior, Madision

Honorable Mention, Carter Stanford, junior, Madison

Honorable Mention, Diego Cortez, senior, Bonneville

Honorable Mention, Trevor Austin, junior, Shelley

Honorable Mention, Spencer Jackson, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Damien Harris, senior, Rigby

Honorable Mention, Quinn Wilcox, junior, Madison

Honorable Mention, Paul Fitzgerald, sophomore, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention, Porter Meikle, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Isiah Horlacher, senior, Shelley

Honorable Mention, Wyatt Billman, senior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Andrew Finlanson, senior, Idaho Falls

LINEBACKER

First team, Landon Von Johnson, junior, Rigby

First team, Willie Nelson, senior, Bonneville

First team, Tory Kirkpatrick, senior, Blackfoot

First team, Brigham Carter, senior, Madison

Second team, Karsen Jensen, junior, Skyline

Second team, Beau Robinson, sophomore, Blackfoot

Second team, Brigden Craig, junior, Thunder Ridge

Second team, Brett Bartell, junior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Taten Hawks, senior, Rigby

Honorable Metnion, Gus Meacham, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Jaxon Hess, junior, Shelley

Honorable Mention, Chris Cortez, senior, Skyline

Honorable Mention, Garrett Phippen, sophomore, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Joe Lundin, senior, Madison

Honorable Mention, Ryker Beck, senior, Bonneville

Honorable Mention, Gerardo Silva, senior, Blackfoot

Honorable Mention, Luke Patterson, senior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Kory Caldwell, junior, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention, Brycen Bosh, senior, Rigby

Honorable Mention, Trey Smith, senior, Shelley

Honorable Mention, Keegan Porter, junior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Brennan Peck, senior, Idaho Falls

DEFENSIVE BACK

First team, Micah Moss, senior, Rigby

First team, Reece Robinson, senior, Blackfoot

First team, Christean Thomas, junior, Skyline

First team, Trey Hollaway, senior, Madison

Second team, Demik Hatch, junior, Hillcrest

Second team, Trey Talbot, senior, Rigby

Second team, Treyson Murdock, senior, Thunder Ridge

Second team, Isaac Blake, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Dylan Virgil, senior, Bonneville

Honorable Mention, Colby Sessions, senior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Sam Cardon, senior, Madison

Honorable Mention, Gutema Haws, senior, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Jordan Perez, senior, Bonneville

Honorable Mention, Treyce Jensen, junior, Shelley

Honorable Mention, Kyle DeRoche, senior, Shelley

Honorable Mention, Tyler Elison, junior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Jayden Taylor, senior, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention, Payton Van Steenkiste, junior, Rigby

PUNTER

First Team, Brigham Youngstrom, senior, Rigby

Second team, Cole Chastain, senior, Idaho Falls

Second team, Dawson Wills, senior, Madison