BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference has released its all-conference football selections and there are a number of Blackfoot Broncos listed as first team players. Also listed was Coach of the Year Stan Buck.
The first team players include senior Craig Young, the first team quarterback, Teagan Thomas, the first team running back, Reece Robinson, first team wide receiver, Lander Wall, first team offensive lineman, Austin Baldwin, first team defensive lineman, Troy Kirkpatrick, first Team linebacker, and Reece Robinson, first team defensive back.
The complete team is as follows:
Offensive Player of the Year - Keegan Thompson, Rigby QB
Defensive Player of the Year -Tanoa Togiai, Rigby DL
Coach of the Year - Stan Buck, Blackfoot
QUARTERBACK
First team, Craig Young, senior, Blackfoot
Second team, Cruz Taylor, senior, Skyline
Honorable Mention, Easton Cordero, senior, Madison
Honorable Mention, Demik Hatch, junior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Jordan Perez, senior, Bonneville
RUNNING BACK
First teaam, Teagan Thomas, junior, Blackfoot
First team, Brigham Youngstrom, senior, Rigby
First team, Tre Kofe, sophomore, Hillcrest
Second team, Spencer Moore, senior, Idaho Falls
Second team, Luke Ruiz, senior, Skyline
Second team, Kaysen Isom, junior, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention, Dragen Robinson, junior, Blackfoot
Honorable Mention, Jeremy Burton, Senior, Shelley
WIDE RECEIVER
First team, Reece Robinson, senior, Blackfoot
First team, Colton Reifschneider, senior, Bonneville
First team, Christian Fredericksen, senior, Rigby
First team, Connor Maloney, junior, Skyline
Second team, Trey Holoway, senior, Madison
Second team, Kayden Toldson, senior, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention, Joe Lundin, senior, Madison
Honorable Mention, Eli Ames, junior, Skyline
Honorable Mention, Brayden Wright, senior, Blackfoot
TIGHT END
First team, Willie Nelson, senior, Bonneville
Second team, John Zirker, senior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Brycen Uffens, senior, Rigby
Honorable Mention, Spencer Jackson, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Dawson Wills,senior, Madison
Honorable Mention, Ben Maxwell, senior, Hillcrest
KICKER
First team, Gutema Haws, senior, Hillcrest
Second Team, Cole Chastain, senior, Idaho Falls
RETURN SPECIALIST
First team, Spencer Moore, senior, Idaho Falls
Second team, Peyton Richardson. senior, Rigby
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
First team, Landon Cook, senior, Rigby
First team, Lander Wall, senior, Blackfoot
First team, Trace Laird, senior, Hillcrest
First team, BJ Madsen, junior, Rigby
First team, Dallen Gonzales, senior, Madison
Second team, Tyson Dory, senior, Blackfoot
Second team, Micaiah Wood, senior, Skyline
Second team, Ezra Rasmussen, senior, Madison
Second team, Nathan Bolinder, senior, Blackfoot
Second team, Austen Seward, senior, Skyline
Honorable Mention, Carson Johnson, senior, Rigby
Honorable Mention, Andrew Finlanson, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Bracken Beck, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Dylan Tamayo, senior, Bonneville
Honorable Mention, Carter Stanford, junior, Madison
Honorable Mention, Eligah Fonoti, senior, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention, Spencer Astel, senior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Caleb Aikey, senior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Kyler Robinson, senior, Madision
Honorable Mention, Damien Morales, sophomore, Rigby
Honorable Mention, Trevor Austin, junior, Shelley
Honorable Mention, Isiah Horlacher, senior, Shelley
Honorable Mention, Seth Moedl, senior, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention, Jacob Warren, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Jaxon Hess, junior, Shelley
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
First team, Zhigy Falevai, senior, Rigby
First team, Austin Baldwin, senior, Blackfoot
First team, Brixton Gilbert, junior, Skyline
First team, Spencer Astel, senior, Hillcrest
Second team, Matt Boone, senior, Bonneville
Second team, Kaiden Scott, senior, Blackfoot
Second team, Gavin Fuller, junior, Madison
Second team, Caleb Aikey, senior, Hillcrest
Second team, Bracken Beck, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Trace Laird, senior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Dallen Gonzales, senior, Madision
Honorable Mention, Carter Stanford, junior, Madison
Honorable Mention, Diego Cortez, senior, Bonneville
Honorable Mention, Trevor Austin, junior, Shelley
Honorable Mention, Spencer Jackson, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Damien Harris, senior, Rigby
Honorable Mention, Quinn Wilcox, junior, Madison
Honorable Mention, Paul Fitzgerald, sophomore, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention, Porter Meikle, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Isiah Horlacher, senior, Shelley
Honorable Mention, Wyatt Billman, senior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Andrew Finlanson, senior, Idaho Falls
LINEBACKER
First team, Landon Von Johnson, junior, Rigby
First team, Willie Nelson, senior, Bonneville
First team, Tory Kirkpatrick, senior, Blackfoot
First team, Brigham Carter, senior, Madison
Second team, Karsen Jensen, junior, Skyline
Second team, Beau Robinson, sophomore, Blackfoot
Second team, Brigden Craig, junior, Thunder Ridge
Second team, Brett Bartell, junior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Taten Hawks, senior, Rigby
Honorable Metnion, Gus Meacham, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Jaxon Hess, junior, Shelley
Honorable Mention, Chris Cortez, senior, Skyline
Honorable Mention, Garrett Phippen, sophomore, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Joe Lundin, senior, Madison
Honorable Mention, Ryker Beck, senior, Bonneville
Honorable Mention, Gerardo Silva, senior, Blackfoot
Honorable Mention, Luke Patterson, senior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Kory Caldwell, junior, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention, Brycen Bosh, senior, Rigby
Honorable Mention, Trey Smith, senior, Shelley
Honorable Mention, Keegan Porter, junior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Brennan Peck, senior, Idaho Falls
DEFENSIVE BACK
First team, Micah Moss, senior, Rigby
First team, Reece Robinson, senior, Blackfoot
First team, Christean Thomas, junior, Skyline
First team, Trey Hollaway, senior, Madison
Second team, Demik Hatch, junior, Hillcrest
Second team, Trey Talbot, senior, Rigby
Second team, Treyson Murdock, senior, Thunder Ridge
Second team, Isaac Blake, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Dylan Virgil, senior, Bonneville
Honorable Mention, Colby Sessions, senior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Sam Cardon, senior, Madison
Honorable Mention, Gutema Haws, senior, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Jordan Perez, senior, Bonneville
Honorable Mention, Treyce Jensen, junior, Shelley
Honorable Mention, Kyle DeRoche, senior, Shelley
Honorable Mention, Tyler Elison, junior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Jayden Taylor, senior, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention, Payton Van Steenkiste, junior, Rigby
PUNTER
First Team, Brigham Youngstrom, senior, Rigby
Second team, Cole Chastain, senior, Idaho Falls
Second team, Dawson Wills, senior, Madison