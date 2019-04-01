SHELLEY – Mother Nature played havoc with sporting schedules a week ago and forced some events to be rescheduled. One of those was the High Country Varsity Track Meet, originally scheduled for Thursday, which ended up being contested last Tuesday instead and the end result was fewer full teams competing and a lot of athletes being forced off schedule for competition.
As a result, only eight teams ended up competing in the event and as one would expect, the two 5A teams entered, Madison and Rigby, dominated both the boys’ varsity and girls’ varsity team standings.
Boys’ Varsity Team Results
Madison 180
Rigby 138.5
Skyline 89
Hillcrest 78.5
Idaho Falls 67
Blackfoot 64
Shelley 35
Bonneville 26
Girls’ Varsity Team Results
Madison 132
Rigby 124
Skyline 112
Shelley 87
Idaho Falls 72
Blackfoot 56
Bonneville 45
Hillcrest 28
Boys’ Individual Results
200 Meters
5. Brad Cook, Blackfoot 24.44
800 Meters
1. Austin Despain, Blackfoot 2:04.61
1600 Meters
3. Dawson Poulsen, Shelley 5:00.89
5. James Cannon, Blackfoot 5:03.11
110 Meter Hurdles
1. Ty Wright, Shelley 15.82
4. Robert Zemp, Blackfoot 17.05
300 Meter Hurdles
4. Bracken Morse, Blackfoot 44.01
4x100 Meter Relay
4. Blackfoot (Teegan Thomas, Nick Adelman, Brad Cook, Jaxon Hintze) 45.85
5. Shelley (Cashe Kantack, Bryson Cummings, Ty Moulton, Brayden Johnson) 46.04
4x200 Meter Relay
3. Blackfoot (Teegan Thomas, Cameron Lawes, Brad Cook, Bracken Morse) 1:34.87
4x400 Meter Relay
5. Blackfoot (Brock Armstrong, Jaxon Ball, Bracken Morse, Austin Despain) 3:47.12
Long Jump
5. Reece Robinson, Blackfoot 20-03
Triple Jump
4. Reece Robinson, Blackfoot 40-00
5. Ty Moulton, Shelley 39-07
Girls’ Individual Results
200 Meters
3. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 27.78
400 Meters
1. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 1:00.36
4. Clara Benson, Shelley 1:04.83
800 Meters
1. Amy White, Shelley 2:31.51
2. Kristen Thomas, Blackfoot 2:32.59
4. Jessica Williams, Shelley 2:34.31
1600 Meters
4. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 5:56.06
3200 Meters
3. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 12:19.69
100 Meter Hurdles
3. Kaitlyn Neff, Blackfoot 16.89
4x100 Meter Relay
5. Blackfoot (Eboni Beasley, Marcelina Trejo, Marie Dahl, Tayler Webb) 55.83
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Shelley (Jamie Crandall, Clara Benson, Amy White, Jessica Williams) 4:25.64
Medley Relay
2. Shelley (Shantell Christensen, Sabrina Keenan, Avery Downs, Amy White) 1:58.34
Shot Put
4. Hadley Humpreys, Blackfoot 30-09.5
Discus
5. Cassidy Cooper, Blackfoot 88-06
High Jump
1. Madison Lempka, Shelley 5-04
4. Sydney Leal, Shelley 4-10
Pole Vault
4. Kaeley Williams, Shelley 8-06
Long Jump
2. Kaitlyn Neff, Blackfoot 15-04
4. Kassidy Arzola, Shelley 15-02.5