BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference, a mixture of 4A and 5A schools, has announced the conference’s wrestling awards for 2018-2019.
Lightweight Wrestler of the year (Weight divisions 98-126)
Kaden Ramos, Thunder Ridge, 98 pounds
Middleweight Wrestler of the year (Weight divisions 132-160)
Spencer Winchester, Bonneville, 160 pounds
Heavyweight Wrestler of the year (Weight divisions 170 +)
Matthew Boone, Bonneville, 195
Female Wrestler of the Year
Brigid Shannon, Idaho Falls, 132
98 Pound Weight Class
Luke Moore, Blackfoot, First Team
Rhope Rassmussen, Rigby, Second Team
Bridger Janson, Bonneville, Honorable Mention
Gabe Wilcox, Madison, Honorable Mention
106 Pound Weight Class
Kolton Stacey, Shelley, First Team
Landon Abercrombie, Blackfoot, Second Team
Kole Sorenson, Bonneville, Honorable Mention
Diego Vergara, Madison, Honorable Mention
Gabe Terrill, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
113 Pound Weight Class
Ethan Waldron, Rigby, First Team
Noah Ingram, Madison, Second Team
Taye Trautner, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention
Josh Benson, Madison, Honorable Mention
Konner McGuire, Bonneville, Honorable Mention
120 Pound Weight Class
Kayson Kenney, Idaho Falls, First Team
Justin Morris, Idaho Falls, Second Team
Crit Wilcox, Madison, Honorable Mention
Eli Abercrombie, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention
126 Pound Weight Class
Esai Castaneda, Blackfoot, First Team
Payton Brooks, Rigby, Second Team
Melvin Bundy, Bonneville, Honorable Mention
Kamden Seal, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
Cooper Andrews, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
132 Pound Weight Class
Braxton Sorenson, Bonneville, First Team
Daniel Andrade, Blackfoot, Second Team
Jaden Smith, Madison, Honorable Mention
Kameron Ramirez, Hillcrest, Honorable Mention
Austin Despain, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention
Justin Lance, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
145 Pound Weight Class
Cooper French, Bonneville, First Team
Tyxon Clark, Madison, Second Team
Lorenzo Luis, Hillcrest, Honorable Mention
Tucker Banks, Bonneville, Honorable Mention
Kaleb Rizzo, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
152 Pound Weight Class
Keaton Cushman, Skyline, First Team
Raymond Martin, Bonneville, Second Team
Jacob Allread, Hillcrest, Honorable Mention
Hunter Stolworthy, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
Tristan Stanton, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
160 Pound Weight Class
Tanner Webb, Thunder Ridge, First Team
Michael Edwards, Blackfoot, Second Team
Orion Stokes, Madison, Honorable Mention
Garrett Roedel, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
Nathan Undhjem, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention
170 Pound Weight Class
Nick Chappell, Blackfoot, First Team
Tanner French, Bonneville, Second Team
Max Leavitt, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
182 Pound Weight Class
Cort Erickson, Bonneville, First Team
Jobon Howe, Idaho Falls, Second Team
Cache Holt, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
Payton Woodland, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention
Jaxon Shipper, Ribgy, Honorable Mention
195 Pound Weight Class
Tre Clark, Madison, First Team
Dominic Longoria, Blackfoot, Second Team
Logan Westwood, Idaho Falls, Honorable Mention
220 Pound Weight Class
Hector Ramirez, Bonneville, First Team
Nathan Sanders, Madison, Second Team
Kaiden Hansen, Bonneville, Honorable Mention
Jaren Sayer, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention
285 Pound Weight Class
Joel Bowman, Bonneville, First Team
Parker Reynolds, Skyline, Second Team
Jorge Diaz, Madison, Honorable Mention
Carson Johnson, Rigby, Honorable Mention
Coach of the Year 4A
Thaine Cashmore, Blackfoot
Coach of the Year 5A
Jake Lords