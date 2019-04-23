High Country Wrestling Awards 2018-2019
Kolton Stacey of Shelley receives his gold medal for first place at state at 106 pounds.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference, a mixture of 4A and 5A schools, has announced the conference’s wrestling awards for 2018-2019.

Lightweight Wrestler of the year (Weight divisions 98-126)

Kaden Ramos, Thunder Ridge, 98 pounds

Middleweight Wrestler of the year (Weight divisions 132-160)

Spencer Winchester, Bonneville, 160 pounds

Heavyweight Wrestler of the year (Weight divisions 170 +)

Matthew Boone, Bonneville, 195

Female Wrestler of the Year

Brigid Shannon, Idaho Falls, 132

98 Pound Weight Class

Luke Moore, Blackfoot, First Team

Rhope Rassmussen, Rigby, Second Team

Bridger Janson, Bonneville, Honorable Mention

Gabe Wilcox, Madison, Honorable Mention

106 Pound Weight Class

Kolton Stacey, Shelley, First Team

Landon Abercrombie, Blackfoot, Second Team

Kole Sorenson, Bonneville, Honorable Mention

Diego Vergara, Madison, Honorable Mention

Gabe Terrill, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

113 Pound Weight Class

Ethan Waldron, Rigby, First Team

Noah Ingram, Madison, Second Team

Taye Trautner, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention

Josh Benson, Madison, Honorable Mention

Konner McGuire, Bonneville, Honorable Mention

120 Pound Weight Class

Kayson Kenney, Idaho Falls, First Team

Justin Morris, Idaho Falls, Second Team

Crit Wilcox, Madison, Honorable Mention

Eli Abercrombie, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention

126 Pound Weight Class

Esai Castaneda, Blackfoot, First Team

Payton Brooks, Rigby, Second Team

Melvin Bundy, Bonneville, Honorable Mention

Kamden Seal, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

Cooper Andrews, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

132 Pound Weight Class

Braxton Sorenson, Bonneville, First Team

Daniel Andrade, Blackfoot, Second Team

Jaden Smith, Madison, Honorable Mention

Kameron Ramirez, Hillcrest, Honorable Mention

Austin Despain, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention

Justin Lance, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

145 Pound Weight Class

Cooper French, Bonneville, First Team

Tyxon Clark, Madison, Second Team

Lorenzo Luis, Hillcrest, Honorable Mention

Tucker Banks, Bonneville, Honorable Mention

Kaleb Rizzo, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

152 Pound Weight Class

Keaton Cushman, Skyline, First Team

Raymond Martin, Bonneville, Second Team

Jacob Allread, Hillcrest, Honorable Mention

Hunter Stolworthy, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

Tristan Stanton, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

160 Pound Weight Class

Tanner Webb, Thunder Ridge, First Team

Michael Edwards, Blackfoot, Second Team

Orion Stokes, Madison, Honorable Mention

Garrett Roedel, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

Nathan Undhjem, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention

170 Pound Weight Class

Nick Chappell, Blackfoot, First Team

Tanner French, Bonneville, Second Team

Max Leavitt, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

182 Pound Weight Class

Cort Erickson, Bonneville, First Team

Jobon Howe, Idaho Falls, Second Team

Cache Holt, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

Payton Woodland, Blackfoot, Honorable Mention

Jaxon Shipper, Ribgy, Honorable Mention

195 Pound Weight Class

Tre Clark, Madison, First Team

Dominic Longoria, Blackfoot, Second Team

Logan Westwood, Idaho Falls, Honorable Mention

220 Pound Weight Class

Hector Ramirez, Bonneville, First Team

Nathan Sanders, Madison, Second Team

Kaiden Hansen, Bonneville, Honorable Mention

Jaren Sayer, Thunder Ridge, Honorable Mention

285 Pound Weight Class

Joel Bowman, Bonneville, First Team

Parker Reynolds, Skyline, Second Team

Jorge Diaz, Madison, Honorable Mention

Carson Johnson, Rigby, Honorable Mention

Coach of the Year 4A

Thaine Cashmore, Blackfoot

Coach of the Year 5A

Jake Lords

