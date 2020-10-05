BLACKFOOT – A real battle is shaping up for the High Country Conference cross country title between Blackfoot and Skyline.
The two teams have the top seven boys’ times this year and the two have been dominating the High Country teams in the various meets the two have competed in thus far in 2020.
The two teams are so close that a runner here or there could change everything when it comes time to earn the spots that are available to qualify for the state meet from the results of the district meet to be held the final week of October.
Currently, Blackfoot holds the first, third, fourth and seventh places in the individual standings of High Country Conference runners.
Skyline holds down the second, fifth and sixth spots and there is very little difference between the two teams overall, which means it will come down to the fifth runner for Blackfoot and the fourth and fifth runners for Skyline that will determine the district champion team, which will ensure the top seven runners from each school will advance on to the state meet at Eagle Island in about four weeks time.
That is crucial, which means that it will come down to the little things, like which runner will step up and produce season best or personal best times when the runners toe the mark for the district championships.
Blackfoot is led by junior Eli Gregory, who has been outstanding this season and leads the conference with a best time of 16:34.4. For Skyline, it is Ridge Wilding who has a best time of 16:34.5 this year and a switch between the two as far as position goes is very possible, so if Wilding beats Gregory, and then the two second runners also switch positions, the margin of victory will come down to just a point or two rather than the 10 points that are currently calculated upon the runner’s best times this year.
It could come down to something just that trivial.
In a hypothetical race, if it were run today and the top runners for each team matched their season best times, Blackfoot would win by a 27-37 margin.
If the top two runners for each team switch positions, Blackfoot would finish 2nd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 13th, for a total of 32 points. Skyline would finish 1st, 3rd, 5th, 11th and 12th for a total of 32 points and then you would have a tie. This thing could be just that close and those are big implications.
What it will all boil down to is which team will step up on district meet day and get the better placings and whether they can get one of the other varsity members to step up from the number six and seven runners on the team and sneak into the top five placings on their team.
If that happens, the edge could swing from Blackfoot to Skyline, just like that.
The other thing that could affect the outcome would be if the top runner from Hillcrest, Bonneville, or Shelley should step up and get into the top seven positions at the district meet and that would totally upset the apple cart so to speak.
That is also a very real possibility and it happens all the time when runners suddenly peak at exactly the right time and place. This whole thing is really that tight and shows just how important the district meet becomes each and every year.
This year, the 4A District VI cross country meet will be held at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls, where all of the District VI teams have competed this year in the Tiger/Grizz meet earlier this year.
The meet had Blackfoot at a definite edge, as they were able to get two runners across the finish line before Skyline’s top runner finished. It will all come down to who runs the best on that one day and which team can peak on that day as a whole.
It should be interesting as we get closer to that meet to see which team can stay injury free and peak at the right time.