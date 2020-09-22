IDAHO FALLS – The high flying Blackfoot Broncos boys’ soccer team continued its winning ways with a shutout of the Bonneville Bees Monday afternoon by the final of 10-0.
Led by three goals from Manny Bartolo and single goals from seven other players, the game was never in doubt for the Broncos who continued their torrid streak of wins on the season.
With the win, the Broncos advanced their season record to 8-1, which matches the best record in the state in the 4A classification, and they also picked up their third win in the High Country Conference, which paces the league as they head toward the district tournament in two weeks time.
Dominic Sanchez, Izzy Labra, Frankie Garcia, Misa Reyna, Chris Garcia, Angel Lopez, and Cooper Hanson were all able to notch goals on the afternoon to support the hat trick by Bartolo.
The defense was also strong on the day, as evidenced by the shutout credited to goal keeper Gavin Cornell and assisted by defenders Kendall Henrickson, Bryce Cornell, and Wyatt Gerrie.
“It was a nice conference win,” head coach Liam Pope said. “The whole team contributed and it keeps us going in the direction that we want.”
The win also keeps the Broncos tied at the top of the power rankings for the 4A classification with Canyon Ridge from the Great Basin Conference.
The Broncos will host Hillcrest today in Blackfoot with a 4:30 kick. The game will be for first place in the High Country Conference. The Broncos beat Hillcrest two weeks ago 1-0 at Hillcrest and the top spot in the conference will be on the line a will the top seed in the district tournament in two weeks time.