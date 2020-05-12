THOMAS – This was supposed to be his turn.
After runner-up finishes at the 2019 state track and field championships and another runner-up finish at the state cross country meet last fall, Snake River High School’s Lorenzo High was ready to ascend to the top of the podium and accept his due as a state champion.
COVID-19 had other ideas and forced the cancellation of all Idaho spring sports and the state championship meets that went along with it.
It was a shame not only for High, but for other senior athletes all across Idaho.
“I really felt that it was mine to reach out and claim this spring,” High said. “I have been the runner-up a couple of times in Idaho state meets, I have chased one of my own teammates a time or two in the past and I have been working toward this moment for most of the last year. To say the least, I am a bit disappointed.”
It hasn’t deterred the young man from accomplishing other goals that he has set for himself and he has worked tirelessly in pursuit of excellence off the field of play.
Lorenzo High was elected as the student body president a year ago and when the spring sports were canceled, he worked with other seniors at Snake River High School to ensure that they would have a graduation this spring, something that the seniors could be proud of and remember for the positive things rather than just how COVID-19 altered plans for everyone.
“Being able to bring about some ideas for graduation and working with Cloie Wilson and others was rewarding,” High said. “To have those ideas accepted and put into place by the administration with their backing and the backing of the school board also meant a lot. We all respect those individuals and to be able to work with them towards a common goal has been great.”
Not only has High been active in helping to ensure some meaningful things for his classmates, he has also been working on maintaining his perfect grade point average and becoming the valedictorian for his graduating class.
His leadership skills have been pronounced and enhanced through this troubling and tiresome pandemic that has altered so many people’s lives.
Normally a front runner in his track and cross country efforts, he has led from the front in all other aspects of his life as well and has taken another step towards his future with earning enough scholarships and financing that his future is pretty much guaranteed.
“I am going to go on a mission, in fact, I anticipate leaving in late July this summer,” High said. “Just knowing that I don’t have to rely on my success as a runner means that I can do that if I choose, but I don’t have to if I prefer not to. That is a huge relief and one less burden my family will have to worry about.”
High is part of long line of runners from the High family. He still has three younger brothers who have been making their marks as distance runners with Lincoln the next one to step up and be in the limelight, hopefully this coming fall, when the cross country season begins.
High was preceded by Lattimer, who was a runner in his own right, qualifying for several Idaho state meets and leaving his mark as the leader of the High clan, but the best may be yet to come.
Lincoln will be the leader of the next two years at Snake River High School and in the one meet that the Panthers participated in before the COVID-19 shutdown, Lincoln cracked the top 10 in three events, the 800, 1600 and 3200 and he is doing this as a sophomore. With two more years of high school eligibility remaining, Lincoln could erase all that Lorenzo has accomplished.
The scary thing about the “High Running Club” is that the two youngest brothers may surpass all of the efforts and records of the older group.
Young Leo is a protege in the making. Already an accomplished runner as only a seventh-grader, Leo has been setting records at a very young age.
He holds a record at the Boise YMCA meet, one of the most prestigious meets in the Northwest, and has run a mile time of just over 5 minutes already. He is also a record holder at the 800 meter distance, so he has the opportunity to be an outstanding distance runner in his own right as time moves by. And he is not alone in his accomplishments.
The youngest of the five brothers is Graham and the fifth-grader may become the best of them all as he is already able to keep up with older brothers when they go for family runs and actually compete a bit with each other.
“Graham and Leo will both eclipse anything that I ever do as a runner,” Lorenzo said. “They both enjoy running and they are both a long ways ahead of the kids in their age group and are already making a name for themselves and they are only in the fifth and seventh grades.”
If the marks being set by the boys isn’t enough, there is also a younger sister waiting in the wings for her shot at the medals and glory that the High family seems to be making a habit of winning.
Lorenzo is the leader of the clan, from his demeanor and stature as not only a student and an athlete, but as a leader of his peers.
Lorenzo has his sights on a college education and has already been accepted at three universities.
He hasn’t committed to any one of the three, but his final choices are Utah State, BYU-Provo and BYU-Idaho. He will make his choice when he returns from his commitment to the LDS Church and his two-year mission.
With the financial needs set for his college ambitions already set, Lorenzo High will not have to worry about getting to college and working his way through it.
If the competitive juices are still flowing, he has that option as well and could well be a college athlete if he so desires.
Lorenzo has also left his impression on his current coach Mike Kirkham, who has many years of experience being around good athletes.
“Lorenzo has that something extra, that drive that others sometimes lack,” Kirkham said. “When he needs to draw from something more, he finds it and that defines him as a great runner and a great leader. He always puts others ahead of himself in what ever he does.”
For Lorenzo High, it will always be a matter of what could have been this, his senior year, but one thing is for certain. High will always look for more. More that he can do to help those around him to make them and himself better.