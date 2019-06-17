POCATELLO — The 2019 Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals ended on Saturday afternoon as the sport honored its champions for the year.
As usual, there were some surprises and there were some very popular winners. In all, there were some very happy contestants who will be moving on to give the National High School Rodeo Finals a try in about a month in Rock Springs, Wyo., before the venue moves to Nebraska for a two-year run.
All-Around Cowgirl
Rexburg’s Breanna Jenkins won one of the first events of the the week in the reined cow horse, and made that win stand up all week as she competed in five other events. She totaled 124 points to grab the title of the event’s best cowgirl, even though she wasn’t close to winning any of the other five. Breanna did just enough to hold off Cassidy Corta to take the title and advance to the National platform in just one event, her signature event, and will try for a national title there as well. Jenkins participated in breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, team roping, and girls’ cow cutting in addition to the reined cow horse.
“I am just so very happy right now,” Jenkins said. “I love this sport and I love my reining horse ‘Lena,’ we just seemed to mesh right from the start. She belongs to Payson and Melanie Munns and they did such a great job with her.”
Horse and rider formed a great bond early on and learned to trust one another from the start to make a great team in the event.
All-Around Cowboy
Cooper Cooke from District 7 earned his title the hard way, using points in the rough stock events of bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, and team roping to pile up over 120 points for his crown.
Cooke finished second in saddle bronc riding and third in the bareback riding to earn spots at Nationals in both events. He also finished seventh in bull riding and managed to escape those three events unscathed and injury-free as he will make his way to Rock Springs in about four weeks. He competes hard and even though he didn’t earn any points in team roping and steer wrestling, he qualified for state in those events and that says a lot for the young man.
Girls’ Cow Cutting
Kiersten Brockett is only a freshman and she burst onto the scene the very first day of the state finals, when she began in this event with a perfect winning score of 65 points. She won each of the go-rounds, two of them with the highest score awarded to boy or girl, when she tallied 150-point scores in the second and short go-rounds. She tallied 148-point scores in the other two rounds, earned 10 additional points as the District 2 champion and won the average. All told, 65 points easily outdistanced her runner-up Sage Albrecht who had 47.25 in the event. It wasn’t even close and she did it with the background that should have announced her arrival. She has already been to the national cutting horse finals four times, and she is only a freshman. She won’t be able to sneak up on anybody else from this point on. She has arrived and will be tough to beat anywhere she goes.
“It feels pretty good right now,” Brockett said. “I was nervous to begin with, but gained more and more confidence as the finals went along. I expect to be nervous at nationals, but I don’t think about it much.”
Brockett got her horse in Arizona and gives most of the credit for the win to him. The team is very good and they should compete well at nationals.
Boys’ Cow Cutting
Colt Ramsey won his second consecutive cow cutting event at the state finals. He led from the start and stayed consistent throughout the event to win by nearly 10 points over Tate Cranney. The District 7 cowboy won three of the four go-rounds and although he didn’t win his own District title, he took down the average for a near-perfect score in the event. Ramsey competed in four events at the state finals and has advanced to nationals in his best event, cow cutting.
Reined Cow Horse
Breanna Jenkins was the most consistent of the contestants in this event, earning the title by a 59-56 margin over Nolan Hansen. The six-event cowgirl was right there throughout the reined cow horse event, not winning a go-round until it counted the most, the short-go, which also sealed the average for the win. While six events may have kept her occupied during the week-long state finals, she will only have to concentrate on one event at nationals, her best event of reined cow horse.
Bareback Riding
There were only two cowboys who made four rides in the bareback riding event. There is no question about them finishing first and second in the event. Kelby Schneiter was the champion and Tyler Smith was the reserve champion. Consistency and earning points in every round paid off for these two cowboys who are now on their way to nationals.
Schneiter set the tone by winning the third and short go-rounds to also capture the average and with his bonus points for a district championship totaled 59 points for his title. That was basically the difference between the two cowboys.
Smith won the first go-round and had a district title to his credit, but he lost points in the third go-round and the short go-round to lose a couple more points in the average.
Both will need to duplicate their state finals efforts in order to have a chance at the nationals, where the best young rough stock riders in the land will gather to claim the title of national champion.
Pole Bending
Pole bending is another event where the most consistent contestant will usually win the title of state champion. This was the case as Cassidy Corta didn’t have many mistakes, made clean runs, scored in every go-round and took down the top spot in the average combined with a district champion bonus to win the event by a comfortable margin, 57-49.5 points.
Corta won the second go-round and, combined with her second place finish in the first go-round, got her off to a good start and an early lead. From there she was consistent and didn’t knock down any poles. She placed fifth and fourth in the third and short go-rounds, won the average by a comfortable margin, and is off to the national finals with a chance at placing.
The same formula will have to hold true for her in Rock Springs, as the fastest of the fast will gather and no one will be looking to make any mistakes in this event, so staying consistent and fast will be her two keys as she looks to win a National title.
Steer Wrestling
Coming into the short go-round, Cole Eiguren needed nothing more than to catch and throw his steer and he would be crowned as the state champion. He had everything wrapped up as he had three steers caught and thrown coming in and was leading in the average and had 10 bonus points as a district champion.
After Lan Larison caught and threw his steer in 4.06 seconds and Dustin Thompson followed with a 4.94 second time, Eiguren gambled a bit and when he lost control of his steer and failed to get a time, the championship was lost.
Larison won the title by virtue of a 19-second time in the second go-round, that kept him in the hunt for the all-important average points and he edged out Thompson by three points overall. Had Thompson been able to match Larison in the second go-round, even with a time in the 20-second range, the finishing order could have been reversed.
Idaho is sending four very good steer wrestlers to the nationals in Larison, Thompson, Eiguren, and Whitt Smith and they will have learned from the state finals. Catch and throw everything and it usually works out in your favor.
Goat Tying
The event where the goats are at the mercy of the cowgirls who will come barreling at them at high speed, trying to knock them off their feet and get a quick time. Consistency is of the utmost importance and if you can get four goats tied, you have very little to worry about. Miss one, and you’d better hope your times are good enough to earn you big points.
Jesse Wadsworth was flying high into the short go-round and she let one get away, not scoring at all, but her lead was big enough to secure the title, thanks to mistakes by the other cowgirls. She won the average and with her district championship points added in, was good enough to win the title by a 50-43 margin.
Laynee Gregersen, Halley Guthrie, and Kaylee Cornia will all be accompanying her to Rock Springs where they each have dreams of not making any mistakes that will cost them a national title.
Final results will continue in Wednesday’s edition of the Bingham County Chronicle.