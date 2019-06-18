POCATELLO — The week-long run of the state high school rodeo finals at the Bannock County Fairgrounds produced some great finishes in the dozen or so events that were held.
Some of the events had clear-cut winners before the short go-round and others had people on the edge of their seats, sitting on their hands as the cowboys and cowgirls fought it out for their championship saddles and belt buckles.
Saddle Bronc Riding
The saddle bronc standings were pretty cut and dried as the field headed into the short go-round.
Kade Bruno was the leader, followed by Cooper Cooke, Audie Zimmers and Bruin Bradshaw. Any one of the four could win the title, but they had to win the round and not have anyone else make a ride. The average favored Bruno, but only if he made a ride and then it would be over. The others all needed to make a ride and have Bruno miss his and they could pick up the gold buckle.
As it turned out, there wasn’t a single cowboy who made that all-important ride in the short go-round and that left Bruno in the cat bird’s seat, with the title and the title of Idaho’s best in the saddle bronc riding event.
It was close, but then again, it usually is. Bruno had 54.5 points, Cooke had 50 points, Zimmers checked in with 44 points, and Bradshaw had 36.5 points. It sure could have been different, but it wasn’t and these four will head to Rock Springs, Wyo., to represent Idaho at the nationals and hopefully not make any mistakes when they get there.
Breakaway Roping
Haven Jones was a bit nervous as they lined up for the breakaway roping event. She had posted times under four seconds in each of the first three go-rounds and had scored points in each round. She was a district champion, so she had points coming there and she was in the lead in the average. Could she do enough in the short go-round to claim the title, or would somebody post a very fast time and keep her from her goal? She went out and posted a 4.2 second run in the short go-round, her slowest time of the week, and she really got nervous. The title was up for grabs if somebody came and took it away with a faster time and could also claim the average.
As it turned out, her 4.2 seconds held up to earn her four points in the go-round and just claim the average bonus as well. Jones was the champion with a total of 44 points over Taler Eiguren with 39.5 points, but it was closer than you might think.
All of the Idaho girls — Jones, Eiguren, Aubryn Bedke, and Gracie Faulkner — will need to step things up a bit to place at nationals, but they are going, so there is that chance. In Rock Springs, there will be plenty of 2.8 and 2.9 second runs so low three second runs may not be enough to place in the top 10.
Team Roping
The great event of team roping, where it takes perfection from two ropers on the same steer, one on the head and one on the heels to be successful. It is also an event where you can mess up on one go-round and still come out a champion.
That is what happened to Jackson Cummins and Garet Jardine. They won two of the go-rounds, placed second in the short go-round and ended up winning the average. Add in the bonus points for a second place finish in their district and you have the formula for a double digit win in the overall, by a score of 53-40.5 over the pre-rodeo favorites Cooper Duffin and Chance Moldenhauer.
This isn’t to say that Duffin and Moldenhauer couldn’t have won, they roped well enough to score in each of the four rounds, but they were not in the top five in each round like they had expected. Still, they finished in second, earned a trip to Rock Springs for the nationals, and things all start over at 0 once they get there. In third was Ryn Severe and Jett Vanbiezen while Ryan Bingham and Kylee Evans finished in fourth. All in all, a fairly strong contingent of team ropers will be representing the Idaho in less than a month when they all assemble in Rock Springs.
Tie Down Roping
This is the event that really started rodeo. It was all about who could ride the range, rope a calf that needed to be branded and get it done without any help from another ranch hand. Then came what was called “wild horse riding” and other events.
It takes four good rounds in order to become champion, and it never hurts to save your best for last. Cooper Duffin has been one of the best in District 4 for some time and he isn’t just a one-trick pony either. He plays football and basketball and probably could be a top athlete in baseball or track if he chose to be. He picks rodeo and for a good reason. He has a knack for coming up big in tough situations.
He was trailing coming into the short go-round on Saturday and came up with his best time of the week with an 8.25 time. Not only was it his best time of the week, it was the best time of the week in the whole rodeo. That time catapulted Duffin into the lead in the average, best time in the short go-round and enough points to claim his title as the best calf roper in Idaho for 2019.
He sailed past Brayden Roe who was second and fellow District 4 cowboy Max Hoge who was the district champion and left Dayton Decker scrambling for fourth.
A strong quartet is going to nationals to represent Idaho, but that is where it really gets tough when the cowboys from Texas, Oklahoma, and of course Utah and New Mexico all show up.
Barrel Racing
It has often been said that a fast horse is dangerous in anybody’s hands. While that may be true, when you can pair a fast horse with a very good rider, exceptional things can happen.
That is what took place at the state finals last week. Lindsey Peterson showed up with the fastest horse and then let her skills take over as well. Only the fourth place finisher in her own district, Peterson was the most consistent rider in the field, not only winning two of the go-rounds, but finishing second in the other two to easily take the average as well.
Haven Jones couldn’t keep up. Neither could Ryland Lufkin or Paige Bennett. They all had to settle for second, third and fourth and it wasn’t even close to the top, where Peterson simply dominated from the first run on through the rest of the rodeo. She was the fastest, didn’t make any mistakes and teamed with her horse for the perfect pairing on the way to the championship.
Peterson scored 60 points on the way to her championship, outdistancing Haven Jones who scored 48.5, Ryland Lufkin who had 43, and Paige Bennett who scored 36.
If they can keep their horses sound and their minds focused, any one of these girls could find themselves in the top 10 at nationals.
Bull Riding
There is no question why rodeos save the bull riding for the last event of the day. You can never figure out what might happen when you put a rider up that usually weighs less than 180 pounds and turn loose a bull who weighs anywhere from 1800 to 3000 pounds and is as mad as he can be. The bull wants to stomp the cowboy into the dirt, the cowboy simply wants to survive.
It was anybody’s title that was up for grabs when the short go-round started. Anyone of the top five in the standings had a chance to win it all with a solid rider.
One by one, the bulls beat the riders until there were no riders left. Thirteen in all stepped up for the challenge of riding a single bull and all 13 felt the dirt and dust of the arena floor.
It had been like that for most of the week as only 13 of the 27 riders had managed to find the eight seconds of a qualified ride and only a couple had managed to get two rides in. That is why the fans love the bull riding game so much. It is always wide open and anybody’s game to win on any given day.
In the end, Rowdy Piva was named the winner, with Miles Johnson second, Kade Bruno third, and Wyatt Remington fourth and all four will go to Rock Springs with dreams of a championship in their minds. They will all need to step it up a notch to get the job done and all four are very capable of getting the job done.