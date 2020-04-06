BLACKFOOT – Here it is the second week of April and we are missing a lot of high school sports in this tumultuous year of 2020.
There is no high school baseball, softball, tennis, golf, or track and field, as the Idaho High School Activities Association has aligned itself with the Idaho State School Board and suspended all activities through April 20.
Now there is another high school sport that has suspended at least the first two weekends of activity, as the District 4 High School Rodeo has dropped the first two weekends of action in a six-weekend schedule that was set to begin on Friday.
Citing the same concerns that every other sport and association has stated have been used here, including the fact that the Bannock County Fairgrounds, which usually hosts the first two weekends of the District 4 action, has indicated that it would like to remain under the guidelines of the statewide stay at home edict that was set by Gov. Brad Little over a week ago.
The safety of the athletes, parents, fans and of course the officials should be at the forefront during this COVID-19 pandemic, so there is little argument from this corner, but one has to ask if the remaining four weeks will be enough to get these athletes ready and qualified for the Idaho State High School Rodeo set to take place at the Bannock County Fairgrounds June 6-13.
We can only hope so and that this is the only cancellation that we will see when it comes to high school rodeo this year. Not only are there a lot of scholarships on the line, but the recruiting trail to the colleges that support rodeo will be out in force to recruit and give those educational opportunities to the seniors that will be competing.
For now, District 4 high school rodeo is on hold. Let’s hope that it will be a short-lived suspension of activities and that we can get to the rodeo action as soon as possible this spring.
The first scheduled events now will take place in American Falls on April 24 for a two-week run at the Power County Fairgrounds.