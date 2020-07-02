BLACKFOOT – When the calendar turns from June to July, the minds and hearts of all high school rodeo contestants turn to the National High School Rodeo Finals. It is the most prestigious and important high school rodeo in the country and this year, will be held in Guthrie, Okla., at the famed Lazy E Arena beginning on July 17.
It is a long haul to get there and the qualifications are quite tough to get there.
Not only do the local athletes need to go through a series of rodeos just to get qualified, beginning with the local District 4 series of rodeos, where the top six competitors in each event can and will advance to the Idaho State Rodeo Finals, they must also maintain a good grade point average in school in order to be eligible.
The Idaho State Rodeo Finals then brings the top competitors in each event for a week-long competition that will eventually send the top four competitors on to the National Finals. This narrowing down of contestants brings together not only the best, but also those who are at the top of their game at the time, those that are able to maintain not only their best consistency, but also the knowledge of having been to the National Finals before.
They know how to get there and to get there in the best possible condition to be as tough as they can and earn some of the $2 million or more in scholarships that will be offered to the contestants. They will also have the best of the college rodeo programs watching their every move to see if they will be able to help their college program out this fall. There is definitely a lot on the line for each one of these high school student athletes.
One of the local cowboys who has qualified this year and has made the trip to the National Finals for a number of years is Cooper Duffin of Highland High School, who not only is representing District 4 and the state of Idaho, but has been qualifying for the past six or seven years and has been a Cinch All-Star as one of the best ropers in the country.
Duffin isn’t just a rodeo cowboy either, he is a starter and letterman in football and basketball throughout his athletic career at Highland High School, but rodeo is his favorite sport and the one he takes the most pride in.
“I have been doing a lot of sports my whole life and I try and do the best I can in each one of them,” Duffin said. “I think that they all play well off of each other, but they also help me be better at all of them. Football, for example, gets you in the weight room, where you get stronger and that strength helps you with all of the sports.”
As far as getting ready for the National Finals Rodeo, Duffin has been roping daily and working on his calf ties with the calf tied to a post to keep his hands and arms moving freely and quickly.
“The key is to keep things going at a high level and there are so many components in calf roping,” Duffin said. “Your horse has to be just right and you have to do your part as well, you have to have your mind and body working great to have the kind of week that it will take to place high at the National Finals.”
Duffin stresses the keeping of his horse Spider at the top of his game.
“I have to trust and rely on Spider so much and have for so long,” Duffin said. “Spider has been going to nationals, either junior high nationals or high school nationals, for six or seven years now and he has been as dependable as he can be.”
Spider has been blessed with good health and has been sound for his entire career. That isn’t always the case with rodeo stock or just everyday ranch stock. There is a lot of care that goes into keeping a horse at the top of his game.
You have to care for the legs, keep the horse well fed and nutrition is always a key part of what goes into keeping the horse well. You also have to keep their minds in the right spot, confidence is just as important for a horse as it is for the athlete.
Duffin always tries to put his horses first when it comes to rodeo and gives them the best care possible to help keep them at the top of their game.
“The horse comes first for me every day,” Duffin said. “They get fed first thing in the morning and we try and give them the best we can. We always check their legs and feet and make sure they are feeling good as well. We have even used a chiropractor at times when a horse just isn’t right and that helps as well.”
Horse chiropractors have become more popular over the past several years, and as Duffin explained, when a horse isn’t feeling just right, it could be that they are a bit out of alignment, just like a person. A horse chiropractor can find that spot and make an adjustment that gets the horse feeling better and when that happens, often times it can help put everything back in order.
Duffin is also a big believer in helping the next generation of cowboys make the move into the ranks of the next line of champions. A couple of classic examples are two young freshmen from this year that he has extended a hand to and has tried to help coach up a bit. One is Boedy Thompson and the other is Wyatt Jensen.
Coincidentally, the team of Thompson and Jensen were the District 4 team roping champions this year and will be heading to nationals to represent Idaho.
“Boedy isn’t old enough to drive yet, so I pick him up several times per week and bring him to practice with me,” Duffin said. “He is getting so good with practice, that he is rapidly becoming one of the best heelers in the state.”
Not only has Duffin been helping Thompson, but Jensen has developed into one of the best headers in the state and that has helped Jensen become a multiple champion from District 4 in 2020. Jensen won the tie down roping and coupled with Thompson, the pair were the District 4 team roping champions as well.
It is the giving back to the sport that truly makes Cooper Duffin a great leader and one of the local area’s best cowboys as he helps those around him become better and in turn, it makes him a better cowboy as well.
“I think that I will like to rodeo in college, but I plan on a two-year LDS mission first,” Duffin said. “School and rodeo will wait and hopefully, when I graduate, I will be able to work and use rodeo as my outlet, my hobby for the rest of my life.”
Duffin and the rest of the Idaho High School Rodeo Team will be on the road to Oklahoma within the next week or so and do their best to bring home a national championship. With Duffin’s attitude and ability to help others, he can be counted on to be in the thick of things when it is all said and done at the end of the week in Guthrie.