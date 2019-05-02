AMERICAN FALLS – The District 4 high school rodeo season has reached the halfway mark for this spring.

Six of the 12 rodeo performances are in the books and after this weekend of rodeo in American Falls, the action will swing to Blackfoot for the final two weekends before the cowboys and cowgirls spend some time getting ready for the big Idaho High School Rodeo Finals which will take place in June at the Bannock County Fairgrounds for a chance to advance to the National High School Rodeo Finals.

Some of the results of late have started to separate the top performers from the rest of the field, while other events still are pretty wide open to determine who will advance to the state finals and who will stay at home and watch.

Following the results of last weekend in American Falls will be the current standings in each event with the top three performers.

BAREBACK RIDING

Rawley Johnson 56

Dawson Davis 54

Jaspur Brower 54

BARREL RACING

Emelie Anderson 17.904

Maquell Madsen 18.129

Makenzi Scott 18.243

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Harley Beasley 3.55

Breyer Newman 3.63

Kevi Broncho 4.12

BULL RIDING

Rawley Johnson 59

Brayden Anderson 58

No other qualified rides

GOAT TYING

Jacey Nielsen 9.42

Caylee Bradshaw 13.440

Shea Knepper 14.360

POLE BENDING

Laynee Gregersen 21.630

Makenzi Scott 21.850

Kamri Copeland 21.850

STEER WRESTLING

Stockton Giles 5.460

Gage Gregersen 6.080

No other qualified times

TEAM ROPING

Cooper Duffin

Chance Moldenhauer 12.550

Harley Beasley

Braden Koyle 15.690

Breyer Newman

Caylee Bradshaw 17.220

TIE DOWN

Nick Chappell 9.380

Max Hoge 10.400

Dillon Christensen 10.460

Saturday morning performance

BAREBACK RIDING

Rawley Johnson 62

Dawson Davis 60

Tristan Smith 53

BARREL RACING

Isabel Hyde 17.737

Maquell Madsen 17.830

Kya Madsen 18.018

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Charlie Swan 2.790

Kevi Broncho 3.270

Libby Swan 3.510

GOAT TYING

Laynee Gregersen 8.660

Breyer Newman 9.140

Harley Beasley 9.610

POLE BENDING

McKinsey Torres 20.151

Laynee Gregersen 20.830

Caylee Bradshaw 21.055

STEER WRESTLING

Hunter Roche 7.130

Stockton Giles 11.940

No other qualified times

TEAM ROPING

Cooper Dustin

Chance Moldenhauer 6.670

Charlie Swan

Keston Palleson 11.710

Harley Beasley

Braden Koyle 14.140

TIE DOWN ROPING

Max Hoge 9.980

Nick Chappell 11.640

Chance Moldenhauer 13.250

Individual Standing at the halfway mark

BAREBACK RIDING

Rawley Johnson Ririe 48.00

Dawson Davis 46.50

Jaspur Brower 25.50

POLE BENDING

Laynee Gregersen 46.00

Kamri Copeland 37.50

McKinsey Torres 28.00

SADDLE BRONC

Jeffery Law 10.00

No other qualified point earners

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Charlie Swan 39.00

Kevi Broncho 35.00

Jacey Nielsen 34.00

TIE DOWN ROPING

Nick Chappell Blackfoot 48.00

Max Hoge 37.00

Dillon Christensen 33.00

GOAT TYING

Caylee Bradshaw 46.00

Laynee Gregersen 45.00

Breyer Newman 39.00

STEER WRESTLING

Gage Gregersen 39.00

Stockton Giles 29.00

Hunter Roche 10.00

TEAM ROPING

Copper Duffin

Chance Moldenhauer 58.00

Max Hoge

Macijo Broncho 28.00

Braden Koyle

Harley Beasley 25.00

BULL RIDING

Rawley Johnson 10.00

Riley Barber 10.00

Brayden Anderson 9.00

BARREL RACING

Isabel Hyde Blackfoot 49.00

Maquell Madsen 33.00

Morgan Carson Blackfoot 28.00

Madison Woods 28.00

All Around Cowboy standings after six rodeos

Cooper Duffin 88.00

Chance Moldenhauer 88.00

Gage Gregersen 83.00

All Around Cowgirl standing after six rodeos

Harley Beasley 116.00

Laynee Gregersen 97.00

Kevi Broncho 93.00

Rodeo action will continue today and Saturday in American Falls at the Power County Fairgrounds. Today’s performance at 6 p.m. with Saturday morning performance at 10 a.m.

