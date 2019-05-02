AMERICAN FALLS – The District 4 high school rodeo season has reached the halfway mark for this spring.
Six of the 12 rodeo performances are in the books and after this weekend of rodeo in American Falls, the action will swing to Blackfoot for the final two weekends before the cowboys and cowgirls spend some time getting ready for the big Idaho High School Rodeo Finals which will take place in June at the Bannock County Fairgrounds for a chance to advance to the National High School Rodeo Finals.
Some of the results of late have started to separate the top performers from the rest of the field, while other events still are pretty wide open to determine who will advance to the state finals and who will stay at home and watch.
Following the results of last weekend in American Falls will be the current standings in each event with the top three performers.
BAREBACK RIDING
Rawley Johnson 56
Dawson Davis 54
Jaspur Brower 54
BARREL RACING
Emelie Anderson 17.904
Maquell Madsen 18.129
Makenzi Scott 18.243
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Harley Beasley 3.55
Breyer Newman 3.63
Kevi Broncho 4.12
BULL RIDING
Rawley Johnson 59
Brayden Anderson 58
No other qualified rides
GOAT TYING
Jacey Nielsen 9.42
Caylee Bradshaw 13.440
Shea Knepper 14.360
POLE BENDING
Laynee Gregersen 21.630
Makenzi Scott 21.850
Kamri Copeland 21.850
STEER WRESTLING
Stockton Giles 5.460
Gage Gregersen 6.080
No other qualified times
TEAM ROPING
Cooper Duffin
Chance Moldenhauer 12.550
Harley Beasley
Braden Koyle 15.690
Breyer Newman
Caylee Bradshaw 17.220
TIE DOWN
Nick Chappell 9.380
Max Hoge 10.400
Dillon Christensen 10.460
Saturday morning performance
BAREBACK RIDING
Rawley Johnson 62
Dawson Davis 60
Tristan Smith 53
BARREL RACING
Isabel Hyde 17.737
Maquell Madsen 17.830
Kya Madsen 18.018
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Charlie Swan 2.790
Kevi Broncho 3.270
Libby Swan 3.510
GOAT TYING
Laynee Gregersen 8.660
Breyer Newman 9.140
Harley Beasley 9.610
POLE BENDING
McKinsey Torres 20.151
Laynee Gregersen 20.830
Caylee Bradshaw 21.055
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Roche 7.130
Stockton Giles 11.940
No other qualified times
TEAM ROPING
Cooper Dustin
Chance Moldenhauer 6.670
Charlie Swan
Keston Palleson 11.710
Harley Beasley
Braden Koyle 14.140
TIE DOWN ROPING
Max Hoge 9.980
Nick Chappell 11.640
Chance Moldenhauer 13.250
Individual Standing at the halfway mark
BAREBACK RIDING
Rawley Johnson Ririe 48.00
Dawson Davis 46.50
Jaspur Brower 25.50
POLE BENDING
Laynee Gregersen 46.00
Kamri Copeland 37.50
McKinsey Torres 28.00
SADDLE BRONC
Jeffery Law 10.00
No other qualified point earners
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Charlie Swan 39.00
Kevi Broncho 35.00
Jacey Nielsen 34.00
TIE DOWN ROPING
Nick Chappell Blackfoot 48.00
Max Hoge 37.00
Dillon Christensen 33.00
GOAT TYING
Caylee Bradshaw 46.00
Laynee Gregersen 45.00
Breyer Newman 39.00
STEER WRESTLING
Gage Gregersen 39.00
Stockton Giles 29.00
Hunter Roche 10.00
TEAM ROPING
Copper Duffin
Chance Moldenhauer 58.00
Max Hoge
Macijo Broncho 28.00
Braden Koyle
Harley Beasley 25.00
BULL RIDING
Rawley Johnson 10.00
Riley Barber 10.00
Brayden Anderson 9.00
BARREL RACING
Isabel Hyde Blackfoot 49.00
Maquell Madsen 33.00
Morgan Carson Blackfoot 28.00
Madison Woods 28.00
All Around Cowboy standings after six rodeos
Cooper Duffin 88.00
Chance Moldenhauer 88.00
Gage Gregersen 83.00
All Around Cowgirl standing after six rodeos
Harley Beasley 116.00
Laynee Gregersen 97.00
Kevi Broncho 93.00
Rodeo action will continue today and Saturday in American Falls at the Power County Fairgrounds. Today’s performance at 6 p.m. with Saturday morning performance at 10 a.m.