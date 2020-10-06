BLACKFOOT – The final games of the regular season in boys’ soccer will be taking place this week before the district tournaments begin as soon as Saturday.
Of course, the district tournaments are the most important thing that takes place in soccer in the state because they determine the participants in the state tournament that begins on Oct. 22 at various locations throughout the state.
The 5A tournament is scheduled for Coeur d’Alene, the 4A tournaments for Idaho Falls, and the 3A/2A tournaments for Post Falls.
As far as the 4A district tournament goes, the top seed has already been determined and it will be Blackfoot that takes that honor. The second seed is also decided and it will be Hillcrest. Right now, nothing else has been determined between the other three teams and the tiebreakers are pretty confusing and will likely come down to goals scored against common opponents. In any case, the brackets for the district tournament should be released on Wednesday or Thursday and play should be able to get underway on Saturday.
As far as the girls’ side of the bracket for District 6/High Country Conference, Bonneville has sewed up the top seed, but the second and third seed have yet to be determined and that will carry with it a home field advantage for the first round. In the District 6 tournament, both boys and girls, there will be a single elimination play-in game between the fourth and fifth seeds for the honor to take on the top seed at the top seed’s home field.
Until those games are played and things decided there, it is kind of tough to predict the outcome of the tournament.
The way things have gone thus far in 2020, Blackfoot and Bonneville appear to have the inside track to earning the berth at the state tournament and a chance at the state title.
The rest will have to play out, not only with games this week, but also in the tournament.
In the 3A/2A District 6 tournament, it appears Sugar-Salem will have the inside track to the girls’ top seed as they are the only undefeated team in the Mountain Rivers Conference. That will be determined for sure when Sugar plays Teton on Wednesday. Both teams are pretty talented and if one wins the district title, the other will likely be second and if so, will get a chance at the play-in game to earn a spot at the state tournament.
On the boys’ side of things, Sugar-Salem holds the top spot with Teton holding second and Firth is in third. South Fremont did not field a team this season. It is unlikely that things will change in the tournament, as Sugar-Salem appears to be the best in the area and they will have a relatively easy trip to earn their spot at the state tournament.
The South East Idaho Conference in District 5 is another matter altogether. Marsh Valley and American Falls appear to be the top two teams, followed by Aberdeen and Snake River. Look for Marsh Valley and American Falls to hold down the top two spots and ultimately play for the district title.
On the girls’ side, American Falls and Marsh Valley also hold down the top two spots, but the margin between them is very slim. Snake River, Malad and Aberdeen round out the standings, with Snake River having the best chance at upsetting one of the top two and possibly earning a spot in the state play-in game next week. That would be great for Snake River as they are one of the good stories in girls’ soccer with the way they have been rebuilt and their young players have really taken to their new coach in Becky Adams Young and the way she has brought the team along, incorporating players who have never played the game before this fall. It should be an exciting time for soccer in the Snake River area.
Following are the conference standings for all of the Bingham County schools that are still playing.
3A South East Idaho Conference (Girls)
Team- Conference record — Overall record
American Falls 5 – 1 – 1 10 – 3 — 1
Marsh Valley 4 – 0 – 1 9 – 3 — 1
Snake River 3 – 2 – 0 5 – 6 — 2
Malad 1 – 4 – 0 2 – 8 — 0
Aberdeen 0 – 6 – 0 0 – 10 – 0
3A South East Idaho Conference (boys)
American Falls 2 – 0 – 0 5 – 3 — 0
Marsh Valley 3 – 1 – 0 2 – 7 — 1
Aberdeen 1 – 3 – 0 1 – 8 — 0
Snake River 0 – 2 – 0 0 – 8 – 1
3A Mountain Rivers Conference (boys)
Sugar-Salem 3 – 0 – 0 10 – 2 — 1
Teton 2 – 1 – 0 9 – 1 — 0
Firth 0 – 4 – 0 2 – 4 — 1
South Fremont (did not field a team)
3A Mountain Rivers Conference (girls)
Sugar-Salem 3 – 0 – 0 9 – 1 — 0
Teton 4 – 1 – 0 8 – 3 – 1
South Fremont 1 – 3 – 0 2 – 8 — 1
Firth 0 – 4 – 0 2 – 8 — 1
4A High Country Conference (boys)
Blackfoot 6 – 0 – 0 11 – 1 — 0
Hillcrest 5 – 2 – 0 6 – 5 — 2
Skyline 1 – 4 – 1 3 – 7 — 0
Shelley 1 – 3 – 0 2 – 9 — 1
Bonneville 0 – 4 – 0 0 – 9 — 0
4A High Country Conference (girls)
Bonneville 6 – 0 – 0 11 – 1 — 1
Skyline 2 – 1 – 1 3 – 3 — 1
Hillcrest 2 – 2 – 0 2 – 4 — 3
Shelley 0 – 4 – 1 0 – 11 — 1
Blackfoot 0 – 3 – 1 0 – 9 – 1
District tournament brackets will be published when they are available and published with dates, times and locations.