BLACKFOOT – If you have been busy with baseball, summer basketball, rodeo, every sort of run/walk races there are, let alone the plethora of camping, hiking and special events this summer, tie yourself into a bleacher seat because high school sports begins on Friday and it begins with a full slate of activities in soccer and football with volleyball getting underway on Wednesday and cross country starts that day as well.
Let’s begin with Friday night football, a relatively light schedule as football will be underway with a full-scale schedule next week.
Friday night presents us with a pair of games in football as Preston hosts Lakeland in a game that will be played on the campus of Montana Tech. Also slated for Friday night is a game at Minico between Century and Minico. Saturday will bring us the marquee football game of the week as Highland hosts Mountain View from Boise in a 6:30 game in Holt Arena. Mountain View is ranked second in the first media poll and Highland is ranked fifth, so it could have some early bearing on the polls and who may be represented in the state football playoffs some 10 weeks away.
Soccer gets going on Friday as well, with a full slate of games.
The early contests affecting local teams begins in earnest as the Firth Cougars will be in action against Skyline in Idaho Falls. The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the pitch at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. Firth is moving up against a 4A school and it should give us some indication of the improvement that Firth has made over the summer. It will also show us if Skyline is going to be any threat to Hillcrest and Blackfoot in the High Country Conference.
The following morning, Firth is right back in it as they travel to American Falls for another tough match for the Cougars. That game begins at 1 p.m.
On Saturday, we will also see the Blackfoot Broncos in action as they host the Thunder Ridge Titans in Blackfoot at 11 a.m. The game will feature the two runners-up in last fall’s 5A and 4A state title games and will give us a good indication of how good each team may be this fall.
Shelley will also get underway on Saturday as they host the Tigers of Idaho Falls in an 11 a.m. game.
Girls’ soccer will kick off on Friday as well and local team Firth will be at Skyline in a game that has a 6 p.m. first kick. The two teams will play at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex and will precede the boys’ game.
On Saturday, the Firth Lady Cougars will be right back at it with an 11 a.m. game at American Falls where the District 5 champions will be out to demonstrate that they belong with the best 3A teams around once again.
Also at 11 a.m. we will see the Blackfoot girls travel to Thunder Ridge for a game against the Lady Titans. Blackfoot will be looking to show how much they have improved after a year under the tutelage of head coach Manual Garcia. Expectations are much higher than they were a year ago and with a year to work with the girls, it will be interesting to see how much improvement will be visible.
Volleyball gets underway on Wednesday, Aug. 25, when Blackfoot travels to Century to play both the Diamondbacks and the Thunder Ridge Lady Titans, Madison plays at Shelley who will also be hosting Pocatello in a tri-meet.