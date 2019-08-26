Pepsi Two Man Tournament posts results

High winds drove the scores upward on Sunday in the Pepsi Two Man Golf Tournament at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course.

 Courtesy Photo

BLACKFOOT – The annual Pepsi Two Man Golf Tournament was held at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course Saturday and Sunday, and drew 75 teams to play in what became very blustery conditions.

While a lot of the teams were able to break par on Saturday, before the winds really kicked up, only one team in the Championship Flight would be able to break par on a day where the winds were reportedly kicking up as high as 40 miles per hour.

The result was that the scores were high and the golfers had some tales to tell of balls that would come to a rest and then roll completely off the green at times.

The scores may not have been what the golfers were used to shooting in the Pepsi Two Man, but the resulting scores will give them even more stories to tell around the clubhouse for years to come.

When the dust settled and the winds began to die down, it was the twosome of Brock Buffat and Greg Long who were able to card an even par 72 on Sunday, to go along with a 65 that they carded on Saturday for a two-day total of 137 and took home the title and the $1,000 first place prize.

They just edged out the team of Lee Reed and Matt Meador, the only team to post a pair of scores under par, 71-71 for a 142 total and a clear second place.

Championship Flight

Brock Buffat–Greg Long 65-72 137 total

Lee Reed–Matt Meador 71-71 142

Todd Thompson–Tony French 67-76 143

Arnulfo Quintero–Efren Quintero 67-76 143

Justin Hagar–Dave Hagar 65-78 143

First Flight

Jaden Law–Kobe Peterson 68-77 145 total

Danny McAleese–Carlos Alba 73-77 150

Jake Clark–John Hagar 72-80 152

Travis Sensenbach–Bo Simmons 74-78 152

Second Flight

Aaron McLaughlan–Farren Hunt 72-79 151

JB Bloxham–Jeff Bloxham 73-79 152

Whitney Manwaring–Brandon Noble 77-75 152

Josh Seamons–Mark Fuller 77-81 158

Tom Batton–Jack Oreda 76-83 159

Larry Jaeger–Doug Goodwin 76-83 159

Third Flight

Alonso Coby–Marcus Coby 63-70 133

JR Lopez–Wacey Lopez 67-67 134

Kelly Crystal–Flint Nilsson 70-64 134

Darell Williams–Shane Lawes 68-67 135

Daren Coby–Trent Johnson 64-71 135

Dane Faler–Dominic Ferano 71-67 138

Senior Flight

Alan French–Dan Jenkins 64-67 131

Jim Lee–Gary North 62-69 131

The prize money was broken down as follows for the various flights:

Championshp Flight First $1,000

Second $600

Third $300

First Flight First $1,000

Second $700

Third $400

Fourth $300

Second & Third Flight First $1,000

Second $700

Third $500

Fourth $400

Fifth $300

Sixth $200

Senior Flight First $800

Second $500