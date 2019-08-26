BLACKFOOT – The annual Pepsi Two Man Golf Tournament was held at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course Saturday and Sunday, and drew 75 teams to play in what became very blustery conditions.
While a lot of the teams were able to break par on Saturday, before the winds really kicked up, only one team in the Championship Flight would be able to break par on a day where the winds were reportedly kicking up as high as 40 miles per hour.
The result was that the scores were high and the golfers had some tales to tell of balls that would come to a rest and then roll completely off the green at times.
The scores may not have been what the golfers were used to shooting in the Pepsi Two Man, but the resulting scores will give them even more stories to tell around the clubhouse for years to come.
When the dust settled and the winds began to die down, it was the twosome of Brock Buffat and Greg Long who were able to card an even par 72 on Sunday, to go along with a 65 that they carded on Saturday for a two-day total of 137 and took home the title and the $1,000 first place prize.
They just edged out the team of Lee Reed and Matt Meador, the only team to post a pair of scores under par, 71-71 for a 142 total and a clear second place.
Championship Flight
Brock Buffat–Greg Long 65-72 137 total
Lee Reed–Matt Meador 71-71 142
Todd Thompson–Tony French 67-76 143
Arnulfo Quintero–Efren Quintero 67-76 143
Justin Hagar–Dave Hagar 65-78 143
First Flight
Jaden Law–Kobe Peterson 68-77 145 total
Danny McAleese–Carlos Alba 73-77 150
Jake Clark–John Hagar 72-80 152
Travis Sensenbach–Bo Simmons 74-78 152
Second Flight
Aaron McLaughlan–Farren Hunt 72-79 151
JB Bloxham–Jeff Bloxham 73-79 152
Whitney Manwaring–Brandon Noble 77-75 152
Josh Seamons–Mark Fuller 77-81 158
Tom Batton–Jack Oreda 76-83 159
Larry Jaeger–Doug Goodwin 76-83 159
Third Flight
Alonso Coby–Marcus Coby 63-70 133
JR Lopez–Wacey Lopez 67-67 134
Kelly Crystal–Flint Nilsson 70-64 134
Darell Williams–Shane Lawes 68-67 135
Daren Coby–Trent Johnson 64-71 135
Dane Faler–Dominic Ferano 71-67 138
Senior Flight
Alan French–Dan Jenkins 64-67 131
Jim Lee–Gary North 62-69 131
The prize money was broken down as follows for the various flights:
Championshp Flight First $1,000
Second $600
Third $300
First Flight First $1,000
Second $700
Third $400
Fourth $300
Second & Third Flight First $1,000
Second $700
Third $500
Fourth $400
Fifth $300
Sixth $200
Senior Flight First $800
Second $500