POCATELLO – For the second week in a row, Mother Nature played havoc with track meets around the valley. Wind was so debilitating that the JV meet sponsored by Blackfoot and scheduled to be held at Snake River High School was canceled not just once, but twice as the backup plan to hold the meet on Friday, but no go.
One of the meets that did go on as planned was the Highand Gold Baton Relays and Invitational.
Eleven teams showed up and there were no team scores kept.
Since this was a very unique event, we are going to list the results a bit differently as well. We are going to list the winner of each event, followed by the top finishing athletes from Blackfoot and Shelley and the leader in the 4A classification in the event statewide.
Boys’ Individual Events
100 Meter Dash
Winner – Brett Bronson of Kimberly 10.89
Third was Brayden Johnson of Shelley 11.37
Fourth was Teegan Thomas of Blackfoot 11.45
Top in the State is James Onanuboel of Bishop Kelly at 10.79
200 Meter Dash
Winner – Brett Bronson of Kimberly 22.04
Third was Jace Thatcher of Shelley 23.53
Fourth was Brayden Johnson of Shelley 23.76
Sixth was Teegan Thomas of Blackfoot 23.96
Top in the State is Daulton Monkress of Twin Fall at 21.74
400 Meter Dash
Winner – Brett Bronson of Kimberly 48.20
Second was Jace Thatcher of Shelley 53.26
Fourth was Dallan Morse of Blackfoot 53.43
Top in the State is Daulton Monkress of Twin Falls at 51.06
Thatcher and Morse are second and fourth in the State of Idaho
800 Meter Run
Winner – Shane Gard of Pocatello 1:55.32
Ninth was Payton Bird of Blackfoot 2:12.83
Tenth was Ryker Clapp of Blackfoot 2:12.83
Top in the state is Shane Guard of Pocatello at 1:55.32
1600 Meter Run
Winner – Shane Gard of Pocatello 4:26.30
Second was Eli Gregory of Blackfoot 4:32.69
Third was Matt Thomas of Blackfoot 4:37.18
Thirteenth was Ben Vernon of Shelley 5:06.22
Top in the state is Shane Gard of Pocatello 4:26.30
3200 Meter Run
Winner – Jared Harden of Highland 9:46.81
Top in the state Shane Gard of Pocatello 9:37.18
Third in the state is Eli Gregory of Blackfoot at 9:42.96
110 Meter Hurdles
Winner is Nathan Taylor of Rigby 15.75
Seventh was Jimmy Johnson of Blackfoot 17.65
Top in the state is Landy Helms of Emmett 15.09
300 Meter Hurdles
Winner is Jimmy Johnson of Blackfoot 42.78
Eighth was Kaden Almon of Shelley 49.78
Top in the state is Brecker Knapp of Preston 41.85
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Winner was Kimberly 44.31 Brett Bronson
Heath Owens
Caelix Jones
Dylan Hollist
Second was Shelley 44.94 Ryker Clinger
Treyce Jensen
Zaine Dixon
Brayden Johnson
Top in the state is Bishop Kelly 43.50
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Winner was Shelley 1:32.68 Ryker Clinger
Treyce Jensen
Jace Thatcher
Brayden Johnson
Fourth was Blackfoot 1:36.05 Braxton Marlatt
Cooper Hansen
Dylan Peterson
Teegan Thomas
Top in the state is Bishop Kelly 1:31.22 (Shelley is second)
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Winner was Pocatello 3:29.73
Top in the state is Bishop Kelley 3:28.96
4 X 800 Meter Relay
Winner was Pocatello 9:29.82
Top in the state is Pocatello 8:09.25
Sprint Medley Relay
Winner Was Grace 3:45.74 Jaden Pitcher
Joshua Smit
Trey Draper
Cole Wilkerson
Top in the State is Sandpoint 3:45.43
Second is Blackfoot 3:47.48 Jaxon Ball
Teegan Thomas
Dallan Morse
Eli Gregory
Distance Medley Relay
Winner is Blackfoot 11:03.59 Matt Thomas
Dallan Morse
Justin Whitehead
Eli Gregory
Fourth was Shelley 12:09.72 Isaac Vernon
Zac Gillett
Roy Meek
Ben Vernon
Shot Put
Winner was Bruin Fleischmann of Century 45-07.50
Tenth was Steve Sanders of Blackfoot 39-08.00
Sixteenth was Nathan Thyberg of Shelley 36-00.50
Top in the state is Axel Sanchez of Emmett 55-8.50
Discus
Winner was Joseph Turner of Lyman 182-05
Eleventh was Steve Sanders of Blackfoot 108-01
Nineteenth was Chaz Peterson of Shelley 96-01
Top in the state is Axel Sanchez of Emmett 169-02
High Jump
Winner was Braxton Bradshaw of Lymna 6-02.00
Fifth was Deegan Hale of of Blackfoot 5-06.00
Top in the state is Taite Priestley of Preston 6-08.00
Pole Vault
Winner was Braxton Bradshaw of Lyman 11-06.00
Fifth was Tyler Randall of Blackfoot 9-06.00
Eleventh was Logan Cummings of Shelley 8-00-00
Top in the state is Landon Helms of Emmett 14-00
Long Jump
Winner was Nathan Taylor of Rigby 20-01.00
Twelfth was Max McIsaac of Shelley 17-09.00
Twentieth was Bryce Cornell of Blackfoot 17-01-00
Top in the state is Braden Kappen of Sandpoint 21-07.00
Triple Jump
Winner was Kaden Hottell of Pocatello 40-02.00
Eighteenth was Deagan Hale of Blackfoot 33-11.50
Twenty-first was Jorgen Callahan of Shelley 31-01.00
Top in the state is Patrick Monahan of Bishop Kelly 43-1.25
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meter Dash
Winner was Abby Hancock of Rigby 12.55
Ninth was Raegan Jackman of Blackfoot 13.37
Seventeenth was Tessa Smith of Shelley 13.72
Top in the state is Matejah Mangum of Pocatello 12.56
200 Meter Dash
Winner was Matejah Mangum of Pocatell0 25.76
Fourth was Whitney Christensen of Blackfoot 26.85
Twelfth was Shantell Chrstensen of Shelley 28.45
Top in the state is Matejah Mangum of Pocatello 25.76
400 Meter Dash
Winner was Tenleigh Smith of Century 1:01.11
Tenth was Olga Andrade of Blackfoot 1:08.71
Eleventh was Maddy Larsen of Blackfoot 1:09.38
Twelfth was Savannah Ivins of Shelley 1:09.69
Top in the State is Tenleigh Smith of Century 1:00.25
800 Meter Run
Winner was Hannah Bailey of Highland 2:26.38
Sixth was Savannah Ivins of Shelley 2:36.14
Top in the state is Addi Wyatt of Middleton 2:23.85
1600 Meter Run
Winner was Hailey Renzello of Pocatello 5:43.62
Seventh was Maddy Larsen of Blackfoot 6:00.02
Top in the state is Cassandra Vasquez of Nampa 5:18.23
3200 Meter Run
Winner was Elena Jensen of Lyman 11:40.02
Top in the state is Nelah Roberts of Skyline 11:16.39
100 Meter Hurdles
Winner was Reese Callahan of Shelley 16.64
Top in the state is Claire Petersen of Skyline 15.16
300 Meter Hurdles
Winner was Keilani Baldwin of Highland 50.77
Fourth was Reese Callahan of Shelley 53.00
Tenth was Preston Dalley of Blackfoot 58.28
Top in the state is Krissie Sanders of Mountain Home 46.66
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Winner was Pocatello 50.63
Fourth was Shelley 53.80 Shantell Christensen
Allison Joslin
Brooke Hess
Sabina Keenan
Top in the state is Bishop Kelly 49.98 Brianna Hayhurst
Jaiden Rodriques
Anna Schmautz
Paige Tekippe
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Winner was Highland 1:46.90
Fifth was Shelley 1:55.03 Shantell Christensen
Brooke Hess
Michela Moulton
Savina Keenan
Top in the state is Bishop Kelley 1:47.00
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Winner was Highland 4:21.01
Top in the state is Nampa 4:12.77
4 X 800 Meter Relay
Winner was Highland 10:25.79
Fourth was Shelley 11:25.20 Lucy Christensen
Jessica Williams
Breanna Williams
Clara Benson
Sprint Medley Relay
Winner was Century 1:55.88
Third was Blackfoot 2:03.46 Raegan Jackman
Myriam Riley
Olga Andrade
Whitney Christiansen
Top in the state is Bishop Kelly 1:53.66
Distance Medley Relay
Winner was Pocatello 13:51.31
Third was Blackfoot 14:23.99 Sarah Despain
Whitney Christianson
Emily Despain
Maddy Larsen
Shot Put
Winner was Hadley Humpherys of Blackfoot 35-01.00
Fourth was Tessa Smith of Shelley 32-00.5
Top in the state is Lacy Yates of Emmett 38-00
Discus
Winner was Ruby Jordan of Highland 104-04.50
Fourth was Hadley Humpherys of Blackfoot 97-02
Top in the state is Lucy Yates of Emmiett 143-00
High Jump
Winner was Kloie Ward of Kimberly 5-00-00
Ninth was Ella Carlson of Shelley 4-06.00
Top in the state is Madison Lempka of Shelley 5-07.00
Pole Vault
Winner was Saydree Bell of Highland 10-00.00
Top in the state is Tatum Richards of Emmett 12-00.00
Long Jump
Winner was Kenadee Tracy of Highland 15-10.00
Fifth was Reese Callahan of Shelley 15-01.50
Top in the state is Paige Tekippe of Bishop Kelly 18-50.00
Triple Jump
Winner was Tylie Jones of Rigby 33-08.50
Seventh was Clara Benson of Shelley 30-02.25
Top in the state is Danika Hartman of Nampa 35-08.00
That wraps up the results from the Highland Gold Baton Relays and a comparison of who is leading the 4A state marks for these events. The tough thing is where 5A athletes won events so that is the only way to see where the local 4A schools rate with the rest of the state.