IDAHO FALLS – It was a battle for the District 6 boys’ basketball title and it featured the top two seeds in the High Country Conference.
On one side was the host of the tournament and top seed in the Hillcrest Knights, with a 21-2 record and 20-game winning streak, and on the other side, the Blackfoot Broncos, the number two seed in the tournament with a record of 13-11, trying to upend the hottest team in the state and steal that state tournament bid away from the Knights.
Hillcrest ended up coming out on top, 65-40.
The plan was in place for Blackfoot and the effort was there, despite an overtime game the night before against Skyline. The problem was that Hillcrest was in the building, well-rested and wanting the win just as bad, if not worse.
Hillcrest got off to a fast, early start and with their senior shooting guard getting off to a pair of three-pointers and a whirling, twirling drive to the basket for two more points, the Knights quickly gained control of things early on.
It was the Knights’ desire to play up-tempo and fast break whenever possible and the game plan worked to perfection as the perimeter belonged to Hillcrest and the inside was all in the hands of sophomore post Isaac Davis, as he grabbed every rebound he could reach and was able to hit the outlet man with regularity.
The end result was a first quarter that saw glimpses of scoring from Blackfoot, but the more consistent play was from the hands of the Knights, who built a 13-9 first quarter lead before the buzzer would sound, ending play for the first eight minutes.
If anything, the second quarter began even quicker than did the opening quarter and the Broncos were doing everything in their power to keep up with the faster Knights.
Hillcrest kept shooting from the outside and hitting their fair share of them, mixing in with some nice drives by both Cooper and Kobe Kesler. Even Jace Austin and Garrett Phippen were in on the act and of course there was always Davis, all 6’6” of him, patrolling the inside, grabbing every rebound and intimidating the Blackfoot shooters when they ventured inside.
With the scoreboard flashing new numbers every few seconds, the score for both teams grew drastically and when halftime came around and the teams headed to the locker rooms for a chance to catch their breath, the score had grown to 32-21 in favor of Hillcrest and things were beginning to get away from Blackfoot.
The third quarter is when the matchup problems began to show themselves, at least for the Broncos. They had no answer for Davis, although JaVonte King did his best, he simply did not have the bulk to move Davis off the blocks. Ryan Reynolds tried to use his height to slow down Cooper Kesler, but Kesler’s speed was too much and Miles Toussaint and Deegan Hale did their work on Kobe Kesler and Phippen, the others were scoring almost at will. It was during the third quarter that the game got away from Blackfoot a little bit and the lead went from 11 points at halftime to 13 points and it could have been more.
The fourth quarter was mop-up time as the Knights simply put Blackfoot away early on and the benches were cleared of all suited up members of both teams and the players that we seldom see were on the floor for significant minutes of the final eight minutes of the game.
By the time the final buzzer sounded, Hillcrest had put up 65 points to Blackfoot’s 40 and they had done it behind the scoring of Cooper Kelser who posted 23 points and numerous rebounds and assists, 16 from Davis who simply owned the lane and Phippen who was able to chip in another 10 points on the night. The big three outscored Blackfoot 49-40 and that was the story of the game in one easy sentence.
For the Knights, it was the conference/district title and a berth at the state tournament, where they may find themselves as the top seed.
For Blackfoot, it meant another play-in game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Burley against the third place team from the Southern Idaho Conference, likely Middleton, who had entered the week as the top-ranked team in the 4A by Max Preps, who does all of the bracketing for the tournament.
BLACKFOOT 9 12 14 5 — 40 HILLCREST 13 19 16 17 — 65
Individual scoring:
Blackfoot (40): Chase Cannon, 4; JaVonte King, 5; Deegan Hale, 5; Kurt Capson, 5; Miles Toussaint, 6; Jaxon Grimmett, 3; Ryan Reynolds, 13
Hillcrest (65): Isaac Davis, 16; Cooper Kesler, 23; Titan Larsen, 3; Jase Austin, 8; Garrett Phippen, 10; Kobe Kesler, 5