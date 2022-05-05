IDAHO FALLS — The Blackfoot Lady Broncos made the trip to Idaho Falls to take on the Hillcrest Lady Knights and in tow was the High Country Conference’s best record in softball at 6-0, the same as the Lady Knights had posted.
The two teams had saved the best softball in the conference for the final week of the season as the two teams would be scheduled against each for a two-game set this week.
Originally scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, Mother Nature had pushed the two games back one day to Wednesday and Thursday.
As things turned out, the Lady Knights had brought their best game to the field on Wednesday and they were primed and ready for the Lady Broncos and a pitchers’ duel ensued from the first inning on.
Hillcrest struck first, with a run scoring in the bottom of the first, while their pitching staff was putting up zeroes on the scoreboard for the high scoring Lady Broncos.
Blackfoot would be able to tie the game up in the top of the third and the two teams remained tied until the bottom of the fifth, when Hillcrest pushed across the go-ahead run.
The score remained at 2-1 for the rest of the game, with the Lady Broncos only getting four hits on the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Hillcrest had only five hits, but a costly error in the fifth inning was the difference as Hillcrest was able to manufacture a run which turned out to be the game-winner for the Lady Knights
The two teams were back at it, this time in Blackfoot to close out the season series between the two teams Thursday afternoon.