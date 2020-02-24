IDAHO FALLS – The Shelley Russets boys' basketball season has come to an end at the hands of the Hillcrest Knights in an elimination game in the District 6, 4A tournament.
The 56-28 win by the Knights kept alive the Knights' chances at advancing to the state tournament which will be held in the Treasure Valley March 5-7.
The win advanced Hillcrest's season record to 12-12, while it dropped the Russets' record to 1-19, although the Russets had been showing signs of improvement over the past several weeks which included a win over the Sugar-Salem Diggers, one of the top-ranked teams in the 3A classification.
Aiding the cause for the Knights was the fact that they were able to utilize the three-point shot to their advantage, making 11 of their 22 attempts. The other was the great defense that they put up against the Russets, that held the Shelley quintet to only 13 points in the first half, and shut them down completely in the fourth quarter, where the Russets only scored three points.
The first quarter saw the Knights edge the Russets by a score of 10-8.
“We kept up with them in the first quarter,” Shelley coach Wally Foster said. “It was after that when their long range shots were falling and we couldn't keep up.”
The second period was where Hillcrest began to pull away, outscoring the Russets 15-5, to open up a 12-point advantage. From then on, it was just a matter of holding the lead.
The third quarter saw Shelley try and fight back, and although the Russets scored a dozen points, Hillcrest put up 13 and the game was all but over.
The fourth quarter saw Hillcrest outscore the Russets by an 18-3 margin.
Hillcrest faced off with Bonneville on Monday night with the winner taking on the loser between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot with a chance at earning the second berth from the High Country Conference to the state tournament
HILLCREST 56, SHELLEY 28
Shelley 8 5 12 3 — 28
Hillcrest 10 15 13 18 — 56
SHELLEY — Tyson Nelson 5, Tomy Bradshaw 6, Braxton Miskin 3, Jace Thatcher 2, Trevor Austin 9, Jaxon Hess 2, Jayce Talbot 1.
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 8, Luke Patterson 5, Tre Kofe 6, Jase Austin 6, Garrett Phippen 9, Kobe Kesler 2, Sam Kunz 3, Dallin Weatherly 11, Demik Hatch 2, Zach Greenig 2, Given Chatelain 2.