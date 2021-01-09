SHELLEY – The Shelley High School Russets are one of the most improved teams in Idaho. There is no doubt about it. They rallied to win a game against Skyline back on Dec. 18, that sent the team into the holiday break at 3-3, the three wins surpassing the number of wins Shelley had the previous two years combined. Spirits were high at Shelley.
The new year, January in particular, has not been so kind to the Russets. Proof of that was the game on Thursday night against the Hillcrest Knights.
With a fast start by the Knights, the Russets just couldn’t quite make up an early 10-point deficit during a furious third quarter rally and fell to the Knights by the final score of 58-43, running the 2021 record to 0-3 after losses to Blackfoot, Pocatello, and now Hillcrest. It wouldn’t get any easier with a quick turnaround on Friday night against the Sugar-Salem Diggers who the Russets downed back on Dec. 2, when the Russets rallied for an important road win to get the season started.
Thursday night began quickly for Hillcrest as it only took 15 seconds for the Knights to hit from deep-three point land and followed it up with a driving layup and just a minute into the game, it was 5-0 in favor of Hillcrest and the Russets were on their heels, trying to absorb the first punch in the mouth by Hillcrest.
The lead grew to 11-0 before Shelley’s Braxton Miskin scored a bucket and the subsequent free throw to cut the lead to 11-3, but two more buckets by Miskin only allowed Shelley to get to the end of the quarter down 17-7, with all of Shelley’s points coming from Miskin and the team was looking for some help from anybody.
The Knights continued with their balanced attack, with the offense being shared by everyone on the floor. Shelley finally got somebody else involved in the offense, but by halftime, the Russets were on the wrong end of a 29-19 score and were headed to the locker room for intermission.
Shelley only remained in the game thanks to the 13 points from Miskin, who only missed a single shot and that was a free throw midway through the second period.
The third quarter was a totally different game, at least as far as the Russets were concerned.
Hillcrest’s freshman center Isaac Davis picked up his third foul when he pushed a Shelley player to the floor and while it was a bit of an inadvertent foul, Davis commented to the officials and was handed a technical foul which ran his foul total to four.
The subsequent free throws and a bit of a run in the quarter by Shelley got them right back into the game, down only four points at 37-33 by quarter’s end and a chance to do further damage with the ball and a chance to cut the lead to only two points.
After the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, the Knights had extended the lead to eight at 41-33, when the entire game was changed on a single play.
Shelley was called for a foul, giving the Knights the ball. Shelley coach Jim Kolsen was called for a technical foul when he questioned the call and that quickly turned into a second technical foul and he was ejected from the game. That gave the Knights four free throws and the ball at a critical point in the contest.
Cooper Kesler calmly stepped to the free throw line, sank three of the four free throws and promptly got the ball and a wide open shot, which he sank, sending the Knights on to a 13-point lead and the game was for all intents and purposes signed, sealed and delivered to the Knights.
The Knights were in complete control from that point on and their defense stepped up the pressure on the Russets and they sailed on to the final score of 58-43.
The final six minutes or so of the game found the Russets a half step slow on defense and the Knights pretty much controlled the pace of the game and scored from wherever they wanted the remainder of the game. The Russets simply had nothing left to make another run at Hillcrest.
With the win, Hillcrest moved their record to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in High Country Conference play. Shelley fell to 3-6 on the year and 1-2 in conference play.
Shelley were back in action Friday night with a home contest against Sugar-Salem.
HILLCREST 58, SHELLEY 43
Hillcrest (58): Isaac Davis 6, Cooper Kesler 17, Tre Kofe 2, Jase Austin 3, Garrett Phippen 10, Sam Kunz 10, Given Chatelain 8, Kobe Kesler 2
Shelley (43): Braxton Miskin 16, Jarret Leal 2, Alex Lott 2, Trevor Austin 11, Jaxon Hess 4, Hadley Carpenter 1, Nik Miller 3, Cannon Vance 3