BLACKFOOT – Max Hoge, a recent graduate from Snake River High School, is an accomplished cowboy who has had success not only in the District 4 high school rodeo, but also at other rodeo events such as the Silver State Rodeo in Nevada.
He has just completed his second year of team roping, and he and his partner MaciJo Broncho finished second to one of the favorites to win a state title when it begins on June 9. That team, consisting of Cooper Duffin and Chance Moldenhauer, led the District 4 series of rodeos from the opening performance until the end, but Max and his partner came on very strong in the final six rodeos to claim the second position. If they are able to continue that momentum into the state rodeo, anything could happen.
“MaciJo and I have been roping together for two years now and she is only a sophomore, so I guess we have done pretty well together,” Hoge said. “She is the header and I heel, and I have noticed that my roping is better since we partnered up. We have both seen our confidence go up and it has carried over into other events as well.”
Hoge has qualified in two events for the state rodeo, the tie down roping and the team roping. He roped off of a horse for the first time when he was only five years old.
“I guess I got started pretty early, I threw a rope off a horse when I was five and it has just carried on from there,” Hoge said. “I have had good success since I got into high school, qualifying to the state rodeo for three years in a row and qualifying to the Silver State Rodeo in Nevada the past two seasons. MaciJo and I seem to be a pretty good team, mainly because we don’t fight over things. In fact, we don’t hardly talk at all. We just go out and get the job done.”
Hoge has two different horses that he uses in rodeos, one he owns and one is his dad’s team roping horse.
“My horse is Sinclair, but we call her ‘Claire,’” Hoge said. “She is a filly, but I have used geldings as well. She just suits me right now and I have a lot of confidence in her.”
Hoge has plans for the fall, since he has graduated from Snake River High School. Although he has quite a bit of scholarship money earned and saved, he plans on serving a two-year LDS Church mission, then returning to pursue a college education, and if rodeo can fit in, so be it.
He is confident and excited about his chances at the state finals.
“I have been roping really well, especially in the tie down event,” Hoge said. “I am going into the state rodeo with a lot of confidence and I am really excited about how I might finish. I am roping as well as I have ever roped, so the prospects are pretty good.”
Hoge is also realistic in that he knows there will be a lot of good cowboys coming to Pocatello for the state finals and anyone can get on a roll and take home the saddle and buckle.
“There are nine districts in Idaho now and every one of them is sending a top-notch roper or two to the state finals,” Hoge said. “I have to just go out and concentrate on roping well at each performance and hope that things go my way. The key thing is to make the short go and see how things go there.”
With his confidence and the way he has been roping, Hoge should rank among one of the favorites when the rodeo commences June 9.
The first day will all be cow cutting and cow horse reining, with the rodeo performances beginning on Monday evening. Each contestant will have three performances before the short go, where the top 10 in each event advance into the Saturday short go performance.
With the way that Hoge has been going, he has a great chance at becoming the latest state champion from District 4 and advancing on to the national finals.