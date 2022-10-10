BOISE (AP) — George Holani rushed for 157 yards and caught a touchdown pass, Ashton Jeanty rushed for 109 yards and a pair of scores, and Boise State defeated Fresno State 40-20 Saturday night.

Boise State (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West) watched its ground game flourish for the second straight week since Dirk Koetter took over as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator.

