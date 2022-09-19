Tenn Martin Boise St Football

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) pressures Tennessee-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn (3) as Winn throws the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise.

 AP Photo/Steve Conner

BOISE (AP) — George Holani accounted for 157 yards of offense and two touchdowns, Hank Bachmeier threw for a pair of scores, and Boise State defeated UT Martin 30-7 on Saturday.

Boise State (2-1) used a smothering defense to prop up its sputtering offense, holding UT Martin to 152 yards of total offense.

