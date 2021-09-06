BLACKFOOT – Horse racing at the Eastern Idaho State Fair got off to a big start on Sunday as eight races were contested, including four trials for the AQHA Regional John Deere Juvenile Final.
The top 10 times from the trials will advance to the finals which will be held at Pocatello Downs Sept. 25.
The first of the races and the first trial went to Eagle Assault with jockey Nakia Ramirez aboard for trainer Mark Hanson. For Ramirez and Hanson, this was the first of several wins on the card and the winner stopped the timer in 17.82 seconds. In second was Wall Streete while Buttered Cookie finished third.
In the second race, it was Lil Longmire and Jesus Valenzuela who got there first in a very fast time of 17.54 seconds. The nation’s leading trainer, Monty Arrossa, was listed as the trainer, adding to his already impressive stats for this season. Second was The Secret Prize and jockey Nakia Ramirez while Too Taboo and Nick Newbold finished third.
The third race went to Empowered To Prosper, for the team of jockey Nakia Ramirez and trainer Mark Hanson, their second winner of the day. They went the 350 yard distance in 17.94 seconds. Finishing second was Sandstone Senator with jockey Joe Dominguez aboard for trainer Jay Pitcher and in third was A Time to Run, with jockey Eddie Aceves aboard for trainer Tony Hyde.
The fourth race was won by Bac N Action with jockey Nakia Ramirez aboard for trainer Mark Hanson. This was the third win of the afternoon for the team of Ramirez and Hanson and they were only just beginning. Time of the race was 17.96 seconds. In second was Kr Hercules with Jesus Virgen aboard for trainer Monty Arrossa and in third was Vf Give Me a Prize and jockey Clay Teeter for trainer Lynn McNeely.
Race number five was the first Thoroughbred race on the program and you guessed it, jockey Nakia Ramirez was aboard the winner who Like A Cat for trainer John Holds, Jr. Time of the race was 1:14.40 as they took care of business. Finishing second was Run Cordell Run with jockey Joseph Birdrattler aboard for trainer Shaun Birdrattler and in third was Ninadavina with jockey Clay Teeter also for trainer Shaun Birdrattler.
Race number six was a Quarter Horse Allowance at 300 yards and it was another trip to the winner’s circle for jockey Nakia Ramirez and trainer Mark Hanson with the three year old Compendium. They flew down the race track in a fast time of 15.54 for the distance and beat Mini Summer and jockey Eddie Aceves and trainer Joey Atwood who saddled the second place finisher. In third was Tw Itsalrightnow who was ridden by jockey Clay Teeter for trainer Joseph Sandoval.
Race seven went six furlongs and was yet another win for the team of jockey Nakia Ramirez and trainer Mark Hanson who teamed up for their fifth win on the afternoon, the sixth winner for Ramirez on the day. Time for the race was 1:12.60, just two-fifths of a second off the track record for the distance as the California import was simply too much for the rest of the field. Finishing second was Royal Banker, ridden by jockey Richard Birdrattler for trainer Shaun Birdrattler and in third was Hill Croome for jockey Eddie Aceves and trainer Shaun Birdrattler.
The finale of the eight-race program went a distance of 950 yards and was won by Carson’s Fireball with jockey Joseph Birdrattler aboard for trainer Shaun Birdrattler. Finishing in second was No Ez Money with jockey Nakia Ramirez for trainer Shaun Story and in third was De Billy’s Boy for jockey Eddie Aceves and trainer Kash Evans.
Unofficially, the top 10 times from the trials for the AQHA Regional John Deere Juvenile Finals which will be held in Pocatello Sept. 25, were led by Lil Longmire with a time of 17.541 seconds. The complete unofficial list appears below.
Lil Longmire 17.541 Jesus Valenzuela Monty Arrossa
The Secret Prize 17.626 Nakia Ramirez Mark Hanson
Eagle Assault 17.827 Nakia Ramirez Mark Hanson
Wall Streete 17.906 Jesus Valenzuela Riley Moosman
Too Taboo 17.937 Nick Newbold Dave Newbold
Empowered to Prosper 17.940 Nakia Ramirez Mark Hanson
Sandstone Senator 17.955 Joe Dominguez Jay Pitcher
Bac N Action 17.961 Nakia Ramirez Mark Hanson
KR Hercules 17.992 Jesus Virgen Monty Arrossa
Cuz Hez My Secret 18.024 Clay Teeter Scott Warr
Racing action at the fair will continue with racing Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11. Post time each day will be 12 noon and there will be Indian Relay Races each day as well.