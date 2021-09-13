BLACKFOOT – Another Eastern Idaho State Fair has come and gone, and with it horse racing at the half-mile oval that is the Blackfoot race track.
As expected, jockey Nakia Ramirez dominated the action as she was able to win 16 races from the 28 that were run at the fair this year. That is quite an accomplishment and it doesn’t even take into account the incredible advantage she has when she shows up at the fair and gets on horses that are trained by Mark Hanson and Kash Evans over and over again.
She grew up on this track and knows every little nook and cranny on this layout and knows just when to move with her horses and that really is a big advantage.
For Mark Hanson, it was another trainers title as well this year and let’s face it, he has the best horses around and knows how to place them in races to get the win.
As for the big races on the closing weekend, here are the winners.
Friday, the EISF Mixed Breed Futurity went to Koyote Kyle with jockey Todd Thomas aboard for trainer Monte Bird. This two year old Appaloosa was winning for the first time in his career and the Idaho Bred raced the 350 yards in 18.32 seconds. Koyote Kyle is also owned by Monte Bird, so congratulations to him as well.
Also on Friday, the EISF Thoroughbred Dash at a half mile and 70 yards (950 yards) was picked up by De Billy’s Boy and jockey Clay Teeter for owner Brock Jones and trainer Kash Evans. De Billy’s Boy was racing at the Fair for the second time in five days and evidently loves the track. This five year old was winning for the sixth time in his career and I am sure we will see him back here next season. Finishing second in the race was Royal Banker, while No Ez Money was third.
On Saturday, the traditional closing day of racing, there were several important races contested, led by the EISF Maiden Frolic for Quarter Horses which were Maidens (non-winners) of a race prior to April 1. This race was won by Mompendium, who was winning for the second time this week for jockey Nakia Ramirez and trainer Mark Hanson. The three year old has now won three times this year and is closing in on $10,000 in earnings.
In second was Teller Its Lightning with jockey Jesus Flores and trainer Glen Jamison while in third was TW Itsalrightnow with jockey Todd Thomas and trainer Joseph Sandoval.
Also on the card was the Micki Lee Memorial for Thoroughbreds at six furlongs. The winner was Little Tiger for jockey Nakia Ramirez and trainer Kash Evans. Little Tiger prepped for this race last weekend when racing third at 575 yards and the stretch out to six furlongs was a perfect call for trainer Evans. Little Tiger was winning for the second time in four races this year, his fourth win overall in ten races and he is looking for better things ahead.
In second was Like a Cat with jockey Clay Teeter and trainer Joh Holds Jr while in third was Mary Helen for jockey Jesus Flores and trainer John Holds Jr.
The finale was the T.J. Fackrell – Spa Boy Memorial at one mile and seventy yards and the race was won by Factorial with jockey Nakia Ramirez aboard for trainer Mark Hanson. This horse and rider/trainer combination was winning for the second time this week and has won over $130,000 in his career. He made short work of this dash as he sped to the lead and then just coasted to the wire for the winning connections.
In second was Nattytyme with jockey Clay Teeter and trainer Gilbert Ecoffy while Bronzino and jockey Eddie Aceves and trainer Fredy Olmos finished up in third.