THOMAS – It was a renewal of two teams that have seen a lot of each other, including a memorable overtime game in the state finals a few years ago.
Nothing has changed much over the years, not the haircuts sported by the Sugar-Salem coaches to the dapper look of the Snake River coaches to the hard-nosed play by the players on the floor.
Sugar-Salem still has a tendency to go for the three-point basket a lot and they did so with regularity and success early on. Despite a late second half rally by Snake River, the Sugar-Salem Diggers came away with a 62-54 win Tuesday.
Snake River likes to get the ball inside, using that to set up the three point shot just like the old style basketball coaches used to draw it up. On Tuesday night, that plan didn’t work well for the Panthers.
There were repeated attempts at layups by the Panthers and it seemed as if every shot came up a little short and the rebound went straight into the hands of a Digger and the resulting trip down the floor ended in a three-point basket at the other end. That is the way it seemed, but at the end of the first quarter, the Diggers had a 15-4 lead and the Panthers were floundering a bit.
Things were only slightly better in the second half as the lid on the basket for Snake River was removed and they started to score, but score is what Sugar-Salem seems to do best at times. The Diggers continued to fire away from downtown and they were hitting their share of those shots as the Panthers were beginning to warm up themselves.
The Panthers were able to score 15 points in the period, but the Diggers canned 17 points and the halftime score went in the favor of Sugar-Salem 32-19.
In the third quarter, the Panthers came out and they were on fire defensively. It also helped that Noah Watt began draining the three ball himself and the Diggers’ lead began to shrink. The Digger players almost seemed desperate at times and that led to fouls as first one and then two of the starters found themselves on the bench with four fouls apiece. By the time the period had ended, the Panthers had worked themselves to within striking distance, closing the deficit to only seven points and the crowd had come alive.
The fourth period was a frenzy for the first four minutes. The Panthers cut the lead to five, then to four, then three and eventually were able to tie it up and it became anyone’s game.
The only problem for the Panthers is that they had expended so much energy catching up, they were out of gas when they were sent to the line to shoot free throws and they missed five of six coming down the stretch. Couple that with a big three by Sugar-Salem and you can see the final score at 62-54.
“We couldn’t make a layup the whole game it seemed,” Panther coach Bob Coombs said. “When you couple that with missed free throws down the stretch, it is tough to win some games.”
The Panthers will be back in action today, when they travel to Kimberly for an inter-conference contest with the Bulldogs with a tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
Sugar-Salem 62 Snake River 54
Sugar-Salem 15 17 10 20 — 62
Snake River 4 15 16 19 — 54
Sugar-Salem — Crew Clark, 6; Tanner Harris, 21; Mason Guymon, 6; Braxton Ostermiller, 2; Keeyen Nead, 4; Hadley Miller, 11; Rylan Bean, 7; Kyler Handy, 6
Snake River — Michael Ibarra, 8; Noah Watt, 16; Cody Anderson, 11; Chandler Coombs, 6; Trey Poulter, 4; Joseph Anderson, 2; Bridger Wray, 7