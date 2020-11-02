BLACKFOOT – The final state media high school football poll came out last week and while there were a number of teams that did not play because of byes in the Idaho State Real Dairy Playoffs going on, there were a couple of shake-ups to note.
In the 5A classification, #1 Coeur d'Alene at 7-0 did not play and is scheduled to make its debut this week in the 5A tournament against Timberline.
#2 Rigby did not play last week and will make its debut against Eagle. Rigby got the top seed from MaxPreps in the 5A tournament.
#3 Rocky Mountain also did not play and will make its debut in the Real Dairy Classic this week against Highland.
#4 was Eagle and they played Thunder Ridge in the first round of the playoffs, sending the Titans home via a 48-0 win.
#5 Highland played against Meridian and were a 42-28 winner, sending Meridian home to get ready for basketball and wrestling.
In the 4A classification, top-ranked Skyline began play in the Real Dairy Classic with an impressive 49-0 win over Twin Falls.
Second-ranked Blackfoot overcame a bit of a slow start to pound Vallivue 42-12, scoring four second half touchdowns along the way. They will play Emmett this week on Friday night.
Third-ranked Bishop Kelley was a first round winner over Pocatello with a shutout 35-0. Bishop Kelly advances to the second round of the state playoffs.
Fourth-ranked Emmett was a winner over Minico by the final score of 35-0 and will host Blackfoot in the second round's best game on Friday.
The fifth-ranked Pocatello Indians saw their season end on the wrong end of a 35-0 score at the hands of Emmett.
In 3A play, Sugar-Salem survived a three-way playoff on Monday against South Fremont and Teton and the top-ranked team will begin play in the tournament this week.
Second-ranked Homedale had a bye this week and will be heavily favored to win its first game in the tournament this week as well.
Kimberly played Kellogg in the first round of the state playoff and showed why they are one of the favorites to pick up a blue trophy in a couple of weeks with a big 69-12 win over Kellogg.
Fourth-ranked Gooding did not see any action and will open play this week in the tournament.
Fifth-ranked Frutiland was bounced out of the playoffs at the hands of Weiser by the final score of 42-0.
In 2A, the top four teams, West Side, North Fremont, Melba and Declo all received byes in the tournament.
Fifth-ranked Firth had no trouble with Malad, sending the Dragons back to the drawing board for next year by the score of 40-0.
In 1A Division I, unbeaten Prairie and Notus, the top ranked and fourth ranked teams both had a bye in the first round of the tournament. Raft River at 7-1 also received a bye in the first round of action.
Oakley had a big win over Lakeside by the score of 78-6 and fifth-ranked Lighthouse Christian was a big winner 46-30 over Murtaugh.
In 1A Division II, Carey, who had not played a game in five weeks, easily handled Rockland by the final score of 88-12.
Dietrich was also a winner as the second-ranked team downed Timberline by the final of 52-0
Third-ranked Kendrick and fourth-ranked Mullan both had a bye.
Fifth-ranked Garden Valley is awaiting a match-up with Carey, which should be a doozey of a contest.