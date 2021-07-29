BLACKFOOT – One thing that has become perfectly clear over the past year is how athletic and talented the high school rodeo cowboys and cowgirls are becoming. There are more cowboys and cowgirls who are participating in the more traditional sports and at a high level.
For instance, Riley Barber of Firth High School, the 2020 Idaho state champion bull rider as a sophomore, is also a state champion caliber wrestler and an all-district football player who received mention on the all-state football team as well.
This year, Malad cowboy Tom Simpson was very prominent in football and basketball for the Dragons and was a member of a top notch team roping duo as well.
That brings us to a two-event state champion in Hunter Roche, who was Idaho’s representative in both tie down roping and steer wrestling. Roche attends Marsh Valley High School, and he just returned from the National High School Finals Rodeo, where he was named as an all-American in steer wrestling when he finished among the top 10 cowboys in that event. Roche finished eighth, and if he’d gotten a bit better draw in the event, who knows how high he could have finished.
“I got a bit of a bad draw, not only when I missed a steer, but also in the short go-round,” Roche said. “I studied the video of my draw and where the steer showed he usually broke one way, he broke the other way this time around and he was a runner, which I didn’t really plan for. You watch, you learn and you try to be better prepared the next time around.”
Roche is a very talented athlete at Marsh Valley. He was last year’s starting quarter back on the football team and played on the state championship basketball team in the 3A classification. To follow that kind of a year with two state titles in rodeo is really something that puts Roche in some very talented company, but it isn’t something that isn’t becoming more commonplace. Rodeo is attracting more and more all-around athletes and it is becoming the choice for a lot of these young athletes who are finding more opportunities in rodeo.
“I just love working with rodeo and with the help that I get from my family,” Roche said. “I have been a rodeo participant for a long time and my dad has always been there to help me and my mom is one of a kind when it comes to support and helping out as well. It is really special to always have them in my corner when it comes to rodeo.”
With backing and support like that, it is no wonder that everyone else speaks highly of Hunter Roche as well. His coaches and teammates all speak of how easy going and helpful Hunter is in everything he does.
Hunter will be heading back to Marsh Valley High School in the coming days to get ready for football, where practice will be starting up on Aug. 9 as per the rules established by the Idaho State High School Activities Association. The first game of the year is scheduled for Aug. 27, when Marsh Valley will play Beaver, Utah, as part of the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the game takes place at Madison High School.
“I can’t wait for football to get started,” Roche said. “I have been to a couple of camps this summer and I would like to have the opportunity to play at the next level somewhere.”
That alone speaks highly of what Hunter Roche is all about. He is an athlete, who really want to compete and be the best that he can be.