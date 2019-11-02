ASHTON – It was a lot to ask for when the pairings for the 2A state football playoffs were announced.
Aberdeen had just bounced back from a 1-4 start to the season and was granted a berth in the playoffs on the strength of a 3-0 finish, including big wins over Marsing, Malad, and Soda Springs.
The Tigers were rewarded with a road trip to North Fremont, the top-ranked team in the state, one who had manhandled the Tigers in week three of the season 44-8.
Sure, people would say, the Tigers were banged up and injured and didn’t have their full team available for that game and this time it would be different.
It wasn’t any different as the Huskies are a complete team and offensively they just battered the defensive front of the Tigers as they scored 58 points this time around and the defense just toyed with the Tigers offensively, maybe allowing 18 “feel good” points, but it was a good ol’ wood shed whipping nonetheless.
The Huskies proved why they have been ranked at or near the top of the 2A media rankings all season and with the result, have been awarded the No. 3 seed in the rest of the tournament, facing off against the New Plymouth Pilgrims this week. The date and time of the game have yet to be determined, but it shouldn’t matter as the freight train that is the Huskies team should not be derailed from their appointed destiny, a date in the finals of the playoffs against most likely West Side as the two eastern Idaho teams have been on a collision course since the first week of the season.
There may be two stops remaining before that game takes place, but there is little doubt in most people’s minds that it will be the game that decides the state 2A championship this season.