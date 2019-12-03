SEATTLE – The University of Washington’s head football coach has stepped down from the position he has held for six years.
Chris Peterson, who burst on the scene as the head coach at Boise State University, had been lured away from the Broncos’ head job in 2014, following an eight-year stint at the BSU job.
During his time in Boise, Peterson had compiled an impressive won-loss record of 92-12, including five conference championships and had undefeated campaigns in 2006 and 2009 which got the Broncos invited to New Year’s Day bowl games.
Peterson reportedly had not been asked to resign, and will continue as the head coach at Washington through the team’s bowl game this winter.
While at Washington, Peterson has compiled a record of 54-26 and has won two Pac-12 championships along the way.
Peterson started his tenure at Washington with campaigns that were 8-6 and 7-6 before starting a run of 39 wins over the next four seasons, including an invite to the NCAA playoffs and a matchup with Alabama in 2016. The Huskies lost that first round playoff game to Alabama in the Peach Bowl by the score of 24-7 following an 11-1 record that year.
This year, the Huskies have finished the regular season at 7-5 and are awaiting an invitation to a bowl game.
“It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution,” Petersen said. “I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons. I thank each of them, as well as our coaches and administrative staff for the incredible commitment they’ve made to Husky football during my tenure.
“The football program and Husky athletics across the board will continue to prosper — and do it the right way — with Jen Cohen’s leadership and the University administration’s commitment to excellence. I’ll be a Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”
Overall, Peterson has compiled a 146-38 record as a head coach in college football.
Peterson, 55, did not disclose any health reasons for the resignation and he had not been under fire with his position.
“Chris has been transformational for not only our football program, but our entire athletic department,” UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. “It has been such a privilege to watch how he has been so committed to the development of our young men, not just on the field, but more importantly off. I can’t thank him enough for his service and leadership, and I look forward to having him stay on staff in a leadership advisory role, so he can continue to impact individuals across our department and the entire campus.”
Petersen will transition into a leadership advisory role within the athletic department, the school said.