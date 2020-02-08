ST. ANTHONY – It was the second round of the District 6, 2A girls’ basketball tournament and it featured Firth — who had tied for the top spot in the conference, but lost a coin toss for the top seed — and North Fremont, who was all out to down West Jefferson in the district’s first round of action.
The two teams had faced off during the regular season, with Firth claiming both wins against the Huskies.
You know what they say about beating a team three times in a single season? It is a tough thing to do and the Lady Cougars found out just how tough on Thursday night. Whether it was the fact that the Lady Cougars had not played in a week, the surroundings of a neutral floor since the game took place on the campus of South Fremont, poor shooting or just too many mistakes, the Huskies took advantage of all of those things and prevailed in a defensive struggle by the final of 39-35 to move into the semifinals against Ririe tonight. The winner of that game will get an automatic berth into the state tournament in the Treasure Valley Feb. 20-22.
For the Lady Cougars, they lived to play another day as they laced up their sneakers Saturday for a loser-out contest against the West Jefferson Panthers.
The Huskies took advantage of some poor shooting to take a six-point lead in the first quarter, 12-6, but gave back most of that lead in the second period, when Firth seemed to get its feet back under themselves by out-pointing the Huskies 12-7. The two teams went to the locker rooms with North Fremont holding a one-point lead at 19-18 in a low scoring affair.
The third quarter featured more solid defense from both teams. The Huskies were able to hold the Lady Cougars to a mere five points, but had trouble scoring themselves as they were only able to connect for seven points.
The two teams went to the fourth quarter of play with the Huskies holding a 26-23 lead and it was anybody’s game at that point.
The two teams went at each other basket for basket throughout the fourth period, but in the end, it was a basket by North Fremont late in the quarter that clinched the win for the Huskies.
NORTH FREMONT 39, FIRTH 35
North Fremont 12 7 7 13 — 39
Firth 6 12 5 12 — 35
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 8, Ellie Miller 14, Ryen Rowbury 4, Brylie Greener 4, Mariya Hoffner 2, Shelby Reynolds 7.
FIRTH – Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Gee 11, Kiley Mecham 5, Nicole McKinnon 6, Megan Jolley 2, Hailey Barker 9.