ASHTON – North Fremont proved why they are the top-ranked 2A boys’ basketball team in Idaho when they hosted the Firth Cougars for a Nuclear Conference clash on Thursday, clobbering Firth 44-24.
The Huskies were able to set the tone of the game early in the first quarter with their defense and the relentless ball hawking crew that North Fremont put on the floor forced turnovers, made steals, rebounded every loose ball (or so it seemed) and generally made life miserable for the Cougars.
When you combined all of the above with the fact that the Cougars couldn’t find the bottom of the basket, even if they had left a bread crumb trail to it before the game started, it was hard for Firth to do much.
It definitely was not the Cougars’ night and the North Fremont Huskies only exasperated the entire adventure.
The opening quarter was all Huskies, as they scored pretty much at will and racked up 16 points in the process. Firth answered back with a mere five points and the rout was on.
The second quarter went at a slower pace as the Cougars tried to work their offense. The only problem was that somebody forgot to take the lid off the basket, and from all of the shots taken was that only a single one fell through the bottom of the bucket and that was the lone score for the Cougars in the period. That was easily countered by an eight-point period for North Fremont and the Huskies held a 24-7 halftime lead.
Coming out of the intermission, the Cougars showed a little life and actually had some things going their way, but the rally was short-lived. They did the better of the Huskies to the tune of a 10-6 third quarter, but it only made a very small dent in the game score that the two teams had going, and by the end of the 24 minute mark, the Huskies still had control of the contest, leading 30-17, a 13-point lead that, with the way the two teams were going, was still insurmountable for the Cougars on this night.
The fourth quarter was one that seemingly was just playing out the clock for the Huskies and they took care of business against the Cougars by the tune of a 14-7 margin, ending the game mercilessly. It was not what the doctor ordered for the Cougars, but just what the Huskies had ordered up.
They proved to the rest of the Nuclear Conference that they were once again the team to beat and most likely the team to beat statewide. The Huskies are now 11-0 and 2-0 in Nuclear Conference play. The only other team with a winning record in the conference is Firth who has posted a 7-6 overall record. Both teams will be seeing conference play later this week, with North facing off with Ririe and Firth taking on West Jefferson.
NORTH FREMONT 44, FIRTH 24
Firth 5 2 10 7 — 24
North Fremont 16 8 6 14 — 44
FIRTH — Austin Jacobsen 2, Bridger Holley 4, Taedyn Jacobsen 6, Kamren Longhurst 2, Athan Blonquist 9, Sam Park 1.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 8, Luke Hill 13, Max Palmer 10, Hank Richardson 4, Bronson Childs 9.