ST ANTHONY – The North Fremont Huskies have been the top-ranked team in 2A boys’ basketball for most of the season, despite a conference loss to Salmon several weeks ago. On Thursday night, they got a scare, but escaped with a win over the Firth Cougars who fielded a team that had several players suffering flu-like symptoms during the game.
The game was close throughout, as it went back and forth between the two best teams in the Nuclear Conference through the season.
Firth took the first quarter by a score of 12-11 and the Huskies came back to take the second period 11-10 as the two teams went to the their locker rooms at the half tied at 22.
The second half was totally different.
The Huskies controlled the third period, opening up an eight-point advantage by taking the period 17-9 over the Cougars mainly by controlling the boards.
The fourth period saw the Cougars come rushing back into contention, but when the final buzzer sounded, it was North Fremont who held off the furious finish by Firth to hold the top seed in the tournament by the final of 46-44.
The Huskies earned a few days off as a reward for the win and they will meet the winner of Firth and Ririe, who will play on Monday night for the right to challenge North Fremont once again on Wednesday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
NORTH FREMONT 46, FIRTH 44
Firth 12 10 9 13 — 44
North Fremont 11 11 17 7 — 46
FIRTH — Jaxon Howell 3, Canon Carpenter 7, Austin Jacobson 1, Taedyn Jacobsen 19, Jace Erickson 12, Athan Bloomquist 2.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Hess 11, Jordan Lenz 14, Luke Hill 12, Max Palmer 9.