CASPER, Wyo. – For those of you who haven’t heard yet, Bingham County has a national champion in its midst and it is Snake River High School graduate Tristen Hutchings. And he did it with style and in a championship manner.
Hutchings was participating in the National College Finals Rodeo which was being held in the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyo., as a member of the Sul Ross State University rodeo team.
He had qualified for the event through his performances at various college rodeos this spring.
His week didn’t start off as well as he would have liked, but in true cowboy fashion, Hutchings didn’t quit, take a step backward or anything else, he simply went back to work to fix things.
Hutchings was bucked off his first bull of the week, putting him in a bad position, but he came right back with a solid ride in the second go-Round and that put him right back in the midst of things in an event where you pretty well know that you aren’t going to ride everything for eight seconds and earn enough points to win.
“I knew that it wasn’t going to be the end of the rodeo for me,” Hutchings said. “Getting bucked off in the first round only made the job a little bit tougher, but when you are riding bulls, you know that everyone is going to get a bad ride or a bad score, so you pick yourself up and get back to work.”
After completing a ride in the second round and watching the leader of the event at the time miss his bull in the third round, Hutchings knew a good ride and score in the third round would put him right back in the thick of things.
Thursday night, Hutchings posted a very good score in the 70s and that not only got him back in the hunt, it put him in the lead and there were only two cowboys who had made two rides in bull riding out of the three go-rounds to date, Hutchings and Austin Allred was sitting in second, the only two riders to have made two rides in the first three go-rounds and there was only the short go left, the championship round.
“I knew that I had to make a ride in the short go-round and I drew a tough bull, one that had never been ridden before,” Hutchings said. “I also knew that if I could make the ride, it was a chance to get a good score and that would get me the championship.”
Things got even more interesting at the start of the short go-round. Another bull rider made a ride, leaving three riders with two rides and only Austin Allred and Tristen who had a chance at a third ride and the possible title. Miss the ride and it would come down to who had the best total score on two rides, something no rider wants to leave to chance.
“I knew that I had to make the ride to win,” Hutchings said. “You always want that chance to be in your hands and not someone else’s, so the only option I had was to make the ride.”
Things got even more interesting as the night wore on, as Austin missed on his third ride and it truly was up to Hutchings to make the ride and be the champion or not make it and finish as the runner-up, which in his mind was not an option at all.
The bull that Hutchings drew to ride was named Milk Mustache 71 and he had never been ridden before, something Tristen aimed to change.
“I really asked around and knew he was a good bull who bucked well, so the chance at a good score was there,” Hutchings said. “I vowed that I was the cowboy who would ride him and didn’t think about anything else.”
As the bull got into the chute and Hutchings was getting on, he settled in really well. Hutchings is a left-handed rider, meaning he hangs on with his left hand and uses his right hand for balance.
As luck would play out, when the chute gate opened, Milk Mustache 71 jumped out well and immediately went into a left-hand spin, which for Hutchings was good as it spun into his anchor hand and helped him keep his balance.
When the buzzer sounded eight seconds later, Hutchings had done what he needed to do, get the ride. What he didn’t know was what the score was going to be. It was announced as a 90, one of the highest scores you can attain in bull riding which gives the bull up 50 points for his contribution to the ride and the bull rider up to 50 points for his ride.
The 90 score not only gave Hutchings the national title, it was also the highest score that Hutchings had ever scored in his career. It also turned out to be an arena record.
The new arena record was not expected and wouldn’t be. With all of the great rodeo cowboys, champion bull riders and such that have participated in rodeo in Casper, Hutchings has stamped himself as one of the best ever.
Currently, Hutchings is on his way to another rodeo and expects to be very busy the rest of the summer. His July calendar is already filled with engagements including a pair of rodeos in Eastern Idaho when he rides in the War Bonnet Round-up in Idaho Falls and the Preston Night Rodeo the same weekend in Preston.
This week, he will be in Reno, Nev., for a rodeo with a prize of $62,000 added for the bull riding event that began on Monday. As usual, these bull riders travel together and he has some good company going with him as his traveling partners are Cooper Cooke and Rawley Johnson, a pair of Idaho High School Finals finishers who were first and second in the recent state finals. The bull riders are a brotherhood unto themselves and they are all good friends and companions and look out for each other.