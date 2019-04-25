SHELLEY – The long season that has been seen for the Shelley Russets got a little big longer and harder to look at after a doubleheader sweep by the Idaho Falls Tigers as the Russets were trying to celebrate their “Senior Night” Thursday.
The Russets have been struggling in all nearly all of their sports this season, mainly due to moving up a classification to the 4A rankings with a smaller enrollment than nearly every school that they have played in every sport that they are used to being competitive with.
The team that was scheduled for Shelley’s senior night was the high flying Idaho Falls Tigers and they did a number on the Russets as they scored 27 runs and the Tigers’ pitchers held the Russets to a single hit on the day in the 27-0 win at Shelley.
The Tigers scored in every one of the five innings played, including 14 runs in the fourth inning. It wasn’t pretty, but the Russets never quit and they kept battling, even though they were out-manned from start to finish.
The three seniors on the team — Trey Lott, Conner Malcom, and Nathan Larkin — never complained nor stopped playing during the season, which now has the Russets at 0-18 overall and 0-15 in conference play.
The Russets will next see action when the district tournament begins play next week. Dates and times of games as well as opponents have yet to be announced.