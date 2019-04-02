Snake River's Josee Steadman earns first team all state honors
Josee Steadman (5) of Snake River earns first team all-state honors.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

BOISE – The Idaho State Basketball Championships have been over for several weeks now and the boys’ and girls’ all-state teams have been released.

Bingham County has been represented by two first team all-state players and two second team all-state players for the girls.

The complete list of players follows, including the player of the year and coach of the year nominations.

Girls

5A First Team

Darlan White, Mountain View (POY)

Meghan Boyd, Eagle

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View

Ava Ranson, Timberline

Nyalam Thabach, Borah

Coach of the Year, Cody Pickett, Eagle

Second Team

Jaimee McKinnie, Eagle

Peyton McFraland, Boise

Makenna Baker, Highland

Allison Ross, Boise

Bridget Rieken, Lake City

4A First Team

Chimna Njoku, Century (POY)

Lexi Bull, Century

Taylia Stimpson, Minico

Jalen Callender, Caldwell

Bethany Dow, Preston

Coach: Chris Shuler, Century

Second Team

Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest

Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Allie Cannon, Blackfoot

Jazzi Crhistobal, Mountain Home

Maunayla Harrigfeld, Bonneville

3A First Team

Madison Jackson, Parma (POY)

Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem

Brooke Jessen, Timberlake

Holly Ansley, Bonners Ferry

Josee Steadman, Snake River

Coach: Crystal Dayley, Sugar-Salem

Second Team

Grace Parker, Gooding

Taryn Soumas, Timberlake

Madi Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Emily Gorrell, Buhl

Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont

2A First Team

Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs

Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson

Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs

Shawnee Simpson, Malad

Emma Clark, Melba

Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs

Second Team

Maddie Johnson, Ririe

Abbie Schiess, Firth

Indee Williams, Ririe

Anna Veeck, Cole Valley Christian

Ellie Miller, North Fremont

1A Division 1 First Team

Bailee Owens, Shoshone (POY)

Cierra Hennings, Shoshone

India Peery, Pairie

Jordyn Higgins, Prairie

Bailey Leseman, Genesee

Coach: Tim Chapman, Shoshone

Second Team

Grace Sobotta, Lapwai

Destiny Quebrado, Notus

Maniah Clegg, Grace

Glory Sobotta, Lapwai

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter

1A Division II First Team

Chevelle Shepherd, Salmon River (POY)

Kylie Wood, Carey

Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban

Bella Murekatete, Genesis Prep

Madalyn Permann, Rockland

Coach: Merilee Sears, Carey

Second Team

Rachel Schroeder, Genesis Prep

Hannah Stapleton, Nezperce

Jade Warren, Horseshoe Bend

Athana Versis, Carey

Kodi Green, Carey

Boys

5A First Team

Ellis Magnuson, Borah (POY)

Austin Bolt, Borah

Spencer Hathaway, Madison

Briggs Ranstrom, Rocky Mountain

Colby Gennett, Post Falls

Coach: Jeremy Dennis, Borah

Second Team

Tanner Heyhurst, Eagle

Townsend Tripple, Rocky Mountain

Britton Berrett, Rigby

Jaden Schwab, Madison

Tonoa Togiai, Rigby

4A First Team

Amoro Lado, Vallivue (POY)

Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls

Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls

Gabe Quinnett, Moscow

Ty Hyde, Preston

Coach: Howard Hart, Idaho Falls

Second Team

Deshun Harwell, Century

Max Rogers, Century

Jake Poulton, Columbia

Paul Wilson, Idaho Falls

Tyler Robinett, Middleton

3A First Team

Dawson Cummins, Kimberly (POY)

Drake Stampfli, Fruitland

Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem

Cole Eiguren, Fruitland

Jake O’Neil, Fruitland

Coach: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem

Second Team

Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem

Seth Bateman, Bonners Ferry

Jared Nielsen, Parma

Jacob McNabb, Marsh Valley

Braydon Jensen, Parma

2A First Team

Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont (POY)

Michael Ure, Ririe

Ricky Golenor, Cole Valley Christian

Enrique Quebrado, Marsing

Trey Shaul, Bear Lake

Coach: Shannon Hill, North Fremont

Second Team

jackson Pritchard, St. Maries

Larz Sutton, Ririe

Daniel Howard, St. Maries

Stockton Brown, West Side

Trey Dreadfulwater, Grangeville

1A Division I First Team

Spencer Shumacher, Prairie (POY)

Payton Sobotta, Lapwai

Braden Hadaller, Potlatch

Zack Welch, Wallace

Zane Mussmann, Valley

Coach: Kevin Chaffee, Prairie

Second Team

Kendall Leighton, Lapwai

Paul Yenor, Ambrose

Devin Ross, Prairie

Titus Yearout, Lapwai

Dacota Hadaller, Potlatch

1A Division II First Team

Covey Kelly, Garden Valley (POY)

Tyler Munsee, Lighthous Christian

Jonny Hillman, Genesis Prep

Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian

Trey Smith, Camas County

Coach: Joel LaFleur, Garden Valley

Second Team

Brady Power, Dietrich

Kon Ajang, Genesis Prep

Randy McClure, Salmon River

Gio Zavala, Murtaugh

Landon Bowman, Watersprings

Lists were compiled by Michael Lycklama of the Idaho Statesman

