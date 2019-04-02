BOISE – The Idaho State Basketball Championships have been over for several weeks now and the boys’ and girls’ all-state teams have been released.
Bingham County has been represented by two first team all-state players and two second team all-state players for the girls.
The complete list of players follows, including the player of the year and coach of the year nominations.
Girls
5A First Team
Darlan White, Mountain View (POY)
Meghan Boyd, Eagle
Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View
Ava Ranson, Timberline
Nyalam Thabach, Borah
Coach of the Year, Cody Pickett, Eagle
Second Team
Jaimee McKinnie, Eagle
Peyton McFraland, Boise
Makenna Baker, Highland
Allison Ross, Boise
Bridget Rieken, Lake City
4A First Team
Chimna Njoku, Century (POY)
Lexi Bull, Century
Taylia Stimpson, Minico
Jalen Callender, Caldwell
Bethany Dow, Preston
Coach: Chris Shuler, Century
Second Team
Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest
Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Allie Cannon, Blackfoot
Jazzi Crhistobal, Mountain Home
Maunayla Harrigfeld, Bonneville
3A First Team
Madison Jackson, Parma (POY)
Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem
Brooke Jessen, Timberlake
Holly Ansley, Bonners Ferry
Josee Steadman, Snake River
Coach: Crystal Dayley, Sugar-Salem
Second Team
Grace Parker, Gooding
Taryn Soumas, Timberlake
Madi Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Emily Gorrell, Buhl
Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont
2A First Team
Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs
Shawnee Simpson, Malad
Emma Clark, Melba
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs
Second Team
Maddie Johnson, Ririe
Abbie Schiess, Firth
Indee Williams, Ririe
Anna Veeck, Cole Valley Christian
Ellie Miller, North Fremont
1A Division 1 First Team
Bailee Owens, Shoshone (POY)
Cierra Hennings, Shoshone
India Peery, Pairie
Jordyn Higgins, Prairie
Bailey Leseman, Genesee
Coach: Tim Chapman, Shoshone
Second Team
Grace Sobotta, Lapwai
Destiny Quebrado, Notus
Maniah Clegg, Grace
Glory Sobotta, Lapwai
Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter
1A Division II First Team
Chevelle Shepherd, Salmon River (POY)
Kylie Wood, Carey
Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban
Bella Murekatete, Genesis Prep
Madalyn Permann, Rockland
Coach: Merilee Sears, Carey
Second Team
Rachel Schroeder, Genesis Prep
Hannah Stapleton, Nezperce
Jade Warren, Horseshoe Bend
Athana Versis, Carey
Kodi Green, Carey
Boys
5A First Team
Ellis Magnuson, Borah (POY)
Austin Bolt, Borah
Spencer Hathaway, Madison
Briggs Ranstrom, Rocky Mountain
Colby Gennett, Post Falls
Coach: Jeremy Dennis, Borah
Second Team
Tanner Heyhurst, Eagle
Townsend Tripple, Rocky Mountain
Britton Berrett, Rigby
Jaden Schwab, Madison
Tonoa Togiai, Rigby
4A First Team
Amoro Lado, Vallivue (POY)
Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls
Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls
Gabe Quinnett, Moscow
Ty Hyde, Preston
Coach: Howard Hart, Idaho Falls
Second Team
Deshun Harwell, Century
Max Rogers, Century
Jake Poulton, Columbia
Paul Wilson, Idaho Falls
Tyler Robinett, Middleton
3A First Team
Dawson Cummins, Kimberly (POY)
Drake Stampfli, Fruitland
Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem
Cole Eiguren, Fruitland
Jake O’Neil, Fruitland
Coach: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem
Second Team
Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem
Seth Bateman, Bonners Ferry
Jared Nielsen, Parma
Jacob McNabb, Marsh Valley
Braydon Jensen, Parma
2A First Team
Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont (POY)
Michael Ure, Ririe
Ricky Golenor, Cole Valley Christian
Enrique Quebrado, Marsing
Trey Shaul, Bear Lake
Coach: Shannon Hill, North Fremont
Second Team
jackson Pritchard, St. Maries
Larz Sutton, Ririe
Daniel Howard, St. Maries
Stockton Brown, West Side
Trey Dreadfulwater, Grangeville
1A Division I First Team
Spencer Shumacher, Prairie (POY)
Payton Sobotta, Lapwai
Braden Hadaller, Potlatch
Zack Welch, Wallace
Zane Mussmann, Valley
Coach: Kevin Chaffee, Prairie
Second Team
Kendall Leighton, Lapwai
Paul Yenor, Ambrose
Devin Ross, Prairie
Titus Yearout, Lapwai
Dacota Hadaller, Potlatch
1A Division II First Team
Covey Kelly, Garden Valley (POY)
Tyler Munsee, Lighthous Christian
Jonny Hillman, Genesis Prep
Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian
Trey Smith, Camas County
Coach: Joel LaFleur, Garden Valley
Second Team
Brady Power, Dietrich
Kon Ajang, Genesis Prep
Randy McClure, Salmon River
Gio Zavala, Murtaugh
Landon Bowman, Watersprings
Lists were compiled by Michael Lycklama of the Idaho Statesman