LINCOLN, Neb. — All the buzz around Team Idaho at the National High School Finals Rodeo was the 83 point ride by Bull Rider Rawley Johnson, which propelled him to the top of the leaderboard. Johnson, from Swan Valley, and a graduate of Ririe High School was one of the Bull Riders to watch at the National Finals and he did not disappoint.
His winning ride in performance number three of the six in the first Go-Round also vaulted the boys’ team from Idaho into second place in the team standing, only a couple of hundred points behind Texas. The boys are standing tall this morning as the rodeo heads into performance number four of the 13 that make up this rodeo. It is all good stuff.
Here are the results from the third performance held on Monday night (top three finishers plus any Idaho kids who competed):
BARREL RACING
Sierra Telford of Caldwell, Idaho was in this group of cowgirls and she was prominent with a strong 12th place finish and a time of 18.322. Leading the third performance was a Nevada cowgirl. Wylee Mitchell of Pioche, Nevada posted a fast time of 17.515 for the evening. In second was Landry Haugen of Sturgis, South Dakota with a time of 17.827 and in third was Lacey Lawrence of Jordan, Montana with a time of 17.832. In fourth place is Karsen Jackson of Cornville, Arizona who posted a time of 17.834. Fifth place went to Sabrina Glazier of Cayley, Alberta, Canada with a time of 17.885.
BAREBACK RIDING
In Bareback Riding, it was a small group of six that posted scores in the Performance and they were led by Kash Martin of Lufkin, Texas who had a nice 72 point ride. In second was Bradlee Miller, another Texas cowboy who hails from Huntsville, Texas and he had a 71, whild Travis Ragsdale of Winnsboro, Louisiana was third with a fine 67. Finishing in fourth was Cash Owens of Truman, Minnesota who posted a score of 63, while Owen Brouillette of St. Francisville, Louisiana who had a score of 62.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Breakaway Roping belonged to Hattie Renfrow of Pleasantville, Iowa on Monday night. She was quick with a 2.07 second time in this event. She was followed by Maggie Stewart of Sheridan, Illinois with a time of 2.52 and Clair Vincent of Sulphur, Louisiana finished in third with a time of 2.53 seconds. In fourth was Arizona cowgirl Rayna Billingsley who hails from Phoenix, Arizona who posted a time of 2.84 seconds. In fifth was Juliana Jennings of Mendenhall, Missouri who had a tim e of 2.97 seconds. Times are getting faster and faster in this event as it took a 3.55 to crack the top ten in this performance. There were no Idaho cowgirls in the listed contestants for Monday night.
BULL RIDING
Bull Riding is where Idaho shined on Monday night. Rawley Johnson of Ririe, Idaho posted an 83, which although only tied him for the top spot in the performance, also put him on top in the overall standings in this event at the halfway mark of the First Go-Round. Brody Hasenack of Jackson, Wyoming also posted an 83 so the two cowboys who live about 40 miles apart are tied at the top of the Bull Ridng Standings. In third, Caden Fitzpatrick of Polson, Montana with a score of 76. In a tie for fourth were a pair of cowboys who both scored 69. Mason Moody of Letcher, South Dakota posted a 69 as did Hayden Konrad of Calvert City, Kentucky.
GIRLS’ COW CUTTING
Another shining star from Team Idaho surfaced in the Girl’s Cutting Event, where Brenna Brown of Melba, Idaho finished up in second place in the performance, just half a point out of the top spot with a score of 145.5. At the top was Karrigan Cagley of Kentwood, Louisiana with a score of 146. In third place we find Tayler Kent of Casa Grande, Arizona and she posted a score of 145 for the evening. In fourth place was Colorado cowgirl Lindsey Temple who hails from Del Norte, Colorado and she had a score of 144.5. In fifth place was Gracie-Beth Sutton of Cherry Valley, California with a score of 143.5.
GOAT TYING
Goat Tying was thought to be a strong point for Team Idaho, but things have not worked out that way. Another fine cowgirl from Idaho, Halley Guthrie, found the going a bit tough as she checked in with a time of 20.15 seconds. The winner was Staheli Adams of Cedar City, Utah who posted a time of 7.68 seconds and she was followed by Rozlyn Herren of Gillette, Wyoming with a time of 7.94 seconds and in third was Kate Eiland of Kentwood, Louisiana who had a time of 8.63 seconds. Fourth place went to Madilyn Todd of Willcox, Arizona who had a time of 8.81 seconds and in fifth was Courtney Carbahal of New Smyrna Beach, Florida with a time of 9.01 seconds.
POLE BENDING
Abby Ricks of Newdale, Idaho had a time of 21.599 in the Pole Bending on Monday night, but it only got her into the tenth place on the list from the performance. The third performance was led by Layni Stevens of St. Lawrence, South Dakota with a 20.853 time. In second was Kate Torgerson of Torrey, Utah who posted a time of 20.958 and in third was an Oklahoma cowgirl by the name of Jaylee Young of Hugo, Oklahoma who stopped the timer in 20.981 seconds. Fourth place in the performance went to Rylee hardin of Newcastle, Texas with a time of 21.042 seconds. In fifth place was Carlee Roshau of Bismark, North Dakota with at time of 21.153 seconds.
REINED COW HORSE
In the Reined Cow Horse Event, it was a good night for Idaho’s Elizabeth Frisbee, who posted a score of 290.5, good enough for a second place tie. Leading the event was Tylor Todd of Rexford, Kansas who would post a score of 295.5 and in that second place tie was Pierce Wold of Wilton, California who also had a 290.5 score. In fourth place is Walker Story of Dillon, Montana who posted a score of 290 and in fifth place is Ryley Wilson, who hails from Chilliswack, British Columbia, Canada and a score posted at 289.5 points. Frisbee is looking good as things head into the Fourth Performance on Tuesday morning.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Saddle Bronc Riding continues to be the toughest event at the National Finals. Only three cowboys were able to post a score on Monday night, and through three performances, only sixteen cowboys have managed to make the eight second count. Leading the third performance is Garrett Cunningham of Broadus, Montana who had a 61 point ride. In second is Cody Owens of Truman, Minnesota and in third was Dahlyn Thomas of Woodward, Oklahoma with a 50 point ride.
STEER WRESTLING
Steer Wrestling is next on our watch list from the third performance and while there were no Idaho Cowboys involved, the Western United States were well represented. Leading the way was Ty Taylor of Burns, Oregon who posted a time of 6.34 seconds. Right behind was Brier Selvidge of Omak Washington, with a time of 6.44 seconds. In third was Parker Sandstrom of Ray, North Dakota and he posted a time of 6.89 seconds as all three of the top cowboys broke the seven second barrier in this event. Finishing in fourth place was Evan Bottini of Lu Junat, Colorado with a time of 7.7 seconds while in fifth was Ty Martin of Wheatland, California with a time of 7.8 seconds.
TEAM ROPING
Team Roping, one of the fastest growing events in High School Rodeo saw an Idaho team crack the top six in the third performance as Clay Stapelman of Paul, Idaho and his Idaho partner, Kashlie Stouard of Spring Creek Nevada were able to post a time of 8.31 seconds. Leading the way was the fast time of 6.17 posted by James Arviso of Winslow, Arizona and Cashton James Weidenbener of Payson, Arizona. In second was Brock McKendree of Dade City, Florida and his partner, Clayton Culligan of Okeechobee, Florida who posted a time of 6.67 and in third was Parker Jones of Solvang, California and his partner, Tucker Donlon of Santa Maria, California who had a time of 7.22 seconds. The team of Brandt Walton of Trinidad, Colorado and Cale Morris of Balko, Oklahoma posted the fourth fastest time of the performance when they stopped the timer at 8.16 seconds. In fifth place was the team of Preston Olsen and Swade Olsen both of Koosharem, Utah who had a time of 8.31 seconds.
TIE DOWN ROPING
In Tie-Down Roping, Idaho State Champion Hunter Roche was able to crack the top six ropers with a time of 13.86 seconds and represent himself and Idaho in a good way. Leading the performance, however, was Matthew Miller of Callaway, Nebraska who posted a sub ten second time of 8.83 seconds. In second was Coy Thar of nearby Rozet, Wyoming with a 10.36 second time and in third was Travis Staley of Nashville Georgia with a time of 10.53 seconds. Finishing in fourth place was Utah cowboy Kylan Platt of Woodruff, Utah with a time of 11.08 seconds. In fifth was Evan Corzatt of Leesburg, Ohio who stopped the clock in 13.44 seconds.
TEAM STANDINGS
In the Team Standings, both the Cowboys and Cowgirls from Idaho have been very well represented so far in this National Finals Rodeo.
The boys find themselves in second place, just a few points behind Texas and a considerable ways ahead of third place South Dakota and fourth place Utah. There is a long ways to go yet before those standings will be finalized, but a great start for the Boys Team.
For the girls, they find themselves in fifth place behind Texas and their very strong team.
The standings in both divisions follow:
Boys Team Standings:
1. TEXAS, 1,255.00
2. IDAHO, 1,135.00
3. SOUTH DAKOTA, 880.00
4. UTAH, 860.00
5. CALIFORNIA, 845.00
6. WYOMING, 745.00
7. NEBRASKA, 710.00
8. KANSAS, 655.00
9. NORTH DAKOTA, 605.00
9. ARIZONA, 605.00
Girls Team Standings:
1. TEXAS, 1,280.00
2. ARIZONA, 710.00
3. MISSISSIPPI, 655.00
4. LOUISIANA, 640.00
5. IDAHO, 605.00
6. CALIFORNIA, 600.00
7. UTAH, 580.00
8. WYOMING, 570.00
9. MONTANA, 555.00
10. IOWA, 460.00
Performance number four is now in the books. Here is how the Idaho team and others fared in the various events.
BARREL RACING
Idaho cowgirl Dalley Mendenhall finished in fifteenth place in the performance with a time of 18.416. She was off the pace set by Ava Grace and others as the top three all finished under 18 seconds. The performance leader is Florida cowgirl Ava Grayce from Vero Beach, Florida who posted a time of 17.501. In second was Weslynn Reno from Las Cruces, New Mexico with a time of 17.849, while Sierra Steel of Tomah, Wisconsin finished in third with a time of 17.979. Fourth was Laura Coffin of Pukalani, Hawaii who had a time of 18.006 and in fifth place was Aspen Ladd from Brownsburg, Virginia who stopped the timer in 18.026.
BAREBACK RIDING
Bareback Riding saw a second Idaho cowboy take a top score in a performance, as Kelby Schnieter of Rexburg posted a score of 78 to take top honors. In second was Devon Moor of Clear Lake, South Dakota with a 77. In third was Sam Petersen of Helena, Montana with a 76 as the top three riders were very well bunched. In fourth we find Kade Berry of Poolville, Texas with a score of 71, while another Texas cowboy Brayze Schill of West Columbia, Texas finished in a tie for fifth with Gavin Lee of Poplarville, Missouri as both cowboys posted scores of 68 for the performance.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
In Breakaway Roping, young Jetta Bott put up a fast time of 2.78, but it wasn’t enough to take down the top honors. Bott ended up fourth, which is very good, but at the top we find Londyn Brazil of Turlock, California with a time of 2.48 seconds. In second is Kenlie Raby of Mt. Vernon, Arkansas with a time of 2.52 seconds while in third is Ashten Owens of Quitman, Georgia with a time of 2.7 seconds. Bott, who hails from Rupert, Idaho is fourth and in fifth, we find Bridee Ann Burks of Lancaster Wisconsin who posted a time of 2.88 seconds.
BOYS COW CUTTING
Just to show you how tough things are at the National Finals Rodeo, you start to think that you have things figured out and up jumps a new leader in one event or another.
In Boys Cow Cutting, something appears to be amiss as Performance three results have yet to be posted, but we have performanc four instead. Leading the way is Cade Denton of Sterling, Utah with a score of 143.5. In second, comes Cody Miller of Broken Bow, Nebraska with a score of 143 and in third, Bobby Davis of Goddard, Kansas with a score of 142. Fourth place is held down by Isaac Mori, of Paradise Valley, Nevada with a 139 point score and in fifth, Carter Fortune of Quinn, South Dakota with a 138 point score. This event is far from being decided!
BULL RIDING
I tried telling everyone that this was one tough event and it is proving out as just one performance after it appeared that Rawley Johnson of Idaho had taken command, here comes a North Carolina cowboy to better his 83 score with one of 87.
Clay Guiton, of Cherryville, North Carolina is the culprit and congratulations to him for the great ride and score of 87. In second is Brad Moreno of Casa Grande, Arizona with a 76 and Rhett Robbins of Brookville, Kansas sits in third with a score of 70. Not to be outdone, Idaho’s Tennesee Owens is involved with a score of 59. Tennessee is from Kimberly, Idaho and he is tied for fourth with Waylong Buquoi, of Slaughter, Louisiana who also posted a 59 point score.
GIRLS COW CUTTING
The more that you expect some separation in some of the events, the closer things seem to get. In Girls Cow Cutting, it is very tight in each of the performances. On Tuesday morning, the top five spots are separated by only three points, with Tylor Todd of Rexford, Kansas leading the way with a score of 145.5. In second is Ryley Wilson of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada with a score of 145. Right behind is a tie for third between Ruby Robbins of Brawley, Califormina dn Maddie Biglow of Clements, California. Both of the California girls posted scores of 143.5 In fifth place is Kylie Siddoway of Durkee, Oregon with a score of 142.5. It is very tight at the top!
GOAT TYING
There weren’t any Idaho cowgirls that were in the Goat Tying in performance 4, so the top spot went to a Wyoming cowgirl in Haiden Thompson who is from Yoder, Wyoming and she posted a time of 7.36 seconds. In second was Courtney Grace Stalvey of Valdosta, Georgia who rodeos for Team Florida and she had a time of 8.05 seconds. In third was Wacey Day of Fleming, Coloroado who rodeos with Team Nebraska who had a time of 8.42 seconds. In fourth was Elli Rettinger of New England, North Dakota with a time of 8.78 seconds and in fifth is Alyssa Gary of Lake Charles, Louisiana with a time of 8.81 seconds.
POLE BENDING
It is getting very tight in Pole Bending as well as the farther we go into these events, the faster that the contestants seem to be able to go and the tighter the race becomes. Texas cowgirl Kiley Hargrave-Batten of Groveton, Texas set the bar with a 20.225 time to lead. In second is Dessa Hext of Canadian Texas with a time of 20.349 and in third we find Ashlyn Goven of Rozet, Wyoming with a time of 20.377. Fourth is Tyalor Eastrige of Beckely, West Virginia with a time of 20.617 and rounding out the top five is another Texas cowgirl in Chaley Hext of Canadian, Texas with a time of 21.057. Both Dessa Hext and Chaley Hext compete for Team Oklahoma.
REINED COW HORSE
When Sierra Telford was crowned as the Champion in Idaho in the Reined Cow Horse event, she led a team of four cowgirls that were headed to Nationals. On Tuesday, she proved that she was right where she needed to be as she posted the second best score of the performance and placed herself right in the mix for the Go-Round. In first place is Tatum Olson of Bloomfield, Nebraska who posted a score of 294, proving that home cooking is a factor at Nationals. Telford is second with her score of 291.5 and in third we find Chalee Harris of Miles City, Montana with a score of 287 points. Fourth is trail Townsend from Earth Texas with a score of 286.5 and in a tie for fourth we find Emily Kent of Jacksboro, Texas with her score of 286.5 points.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
No results were posted in this event when we went to press. If possible, they will be posted for Thursday.
STEER WRESTLING
Steer Wrestling is another event where the times are getting faster as we go into the performances. Leading performance four is another Texas cowboy in Colin Fox of Manvel, Texas who posted a time of 3.94 seconds. In second is Trav Johnson of Eltopia, Washington who stopped the timer in 4.65 seconds and in third is Clay Clayman of Highlandville, Missouri with a time of 4.97 seconds. Fourth place goes to Chase Tkach of Coronation, Alberta, Canada who had a time of 5.17 seconds and in fifth we find Nebraska cowboy Dane Pokorny of Stapleton, Nebraska sitting there with a time of 5.21 seconds.
TEAM ROPING
In performance number four, there were only seven teams that got the job done and posted times. They were led by Colton Allen of Dadville, Alabama and Wyatt Allen of Dadeville, Alabama who posted a time of 6.03 seconds. In second place is J.R. Gonzalez of Laredo, Texas and Chase Sandstrom of Comfort, Texas with a time of 6.09 seconds. In third place is the North Carolina team of Cole LeMaster of Gaffney, South Carolina and his partner Luke LeMaster of Gaffney, South Carolina. In fourth is Lane Webb of Byrdstown, Tennessee and his partner Bryson Tays of Crossville, Tennessee. Wyoming holds down the fifth spot as Jase Longwell of Thermopolis, Wyoming and McCoy Longwell also of Thermopolis were able to post the time of 8.1 seconds.
TIE DOWN ROPING
Another couple of times posted under ten seconds greet us in Performance 4 of the Tie Down Roping Event. They were led by Tanner Brown of Florence, Missouri with a time of 9.44 seconds. In second is Jackson Haug of Chariton, Iowa with a time of 9.63 seconds and in third, Linkyn Petersek of Colome, South Dakota with a time of 10.41 seconds. Finishing in fourth is Everett Reeves of Douglas, Arizona who had a nice run of 12.02 seconds and in fifth was Joey Denney of Carrolton, Georgia with his time of 13.07 seconds.