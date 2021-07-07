BLACKFOOT – The National High School Rodeo Finals begin next week and will run from July 16-24.
National champions will be named in bareback riding, pole bending, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, tie down roping, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding. There will also be the NHSRF queen contest, which this year will feature 43 contestants vying for the coveted title of Miss NHSRF Queen. A year ago, local cowgirl Shaylee Warner of Rigby was named the national queen and has served in that capacity for the past year. You have to think that Idaho’s State Finals Rodeo Queen, Kylee Whiting, has a great chance to make it two yeas in a row to hold that position.
There will also be national champions named in boys’ and girls’ cow cutting, reined cow horse, shooting rifle (.22 caliber) and trap shooting.
All in all, it’s a very comprehensive, exciting and wonderful opportunity to cheer on Idaho’s team as they head to the National High School Rodeo Finals for their chance at a national championship.
Historically, Idaho has done very well at the NHSRF and there is no reason to expect that it will be any different this year. Idaho is sending a very strong team back to Lincoln, Neb., where the events will be held at the Lancaster Event Center.
It is a week-long event that will have a lot of action taking place outside of the main arena with jackpot roping and riding where the contestants have the chance to keep themselves sharp for the competition.
It is a week packed full of fun and activities.
Following is a list of the cowboys and cowgirls that Idaho is sending to Nebraska. They all have qualified by finishing in the top four of their event at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals which were held in Pocatello in June. They are listed by event, with the performances that they will be positioned in during the week
BAREBACK RIDING
Cooper Cooke Monday a.m. & Friday p.m.
Clayton Lunt Wednesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
Kelton Maxfield Sunday p.m. & Saturday a.m.
POLE BENDING
Hayden Corta Monday a.m. & Friday p.m.
Taylor Eiguren Tuesday p.m. & Thursday a.m.
Trinity Olson Sunday p.m. & Saturday a.m.
Abby Ricks Monday p.m. & Friday a.m.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Harley Beasley Tuesday a.m. & Thursday p.m.
Jetta Bott Tuesday a.m. & Thursday p.m.
Cassidy Bradshaw Sunday p.m. & Saturday a.m.
Libby Swan Sunday p.m. & Saturday a.m.
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Roche Wednesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
Wes Shaw Monday a.m. & Friday p.m.
Ethan Smith Tuesday p.m. & Thursday a.m.
Ethan Southern Sunday p.m. & Saturday a.m.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Cooper Cooke Tuesday a.m. & Thursday p.m.
Dixon Fehlman Wednesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
Pearson Caseyn Sunday p.m. & Saturday a.m.
Wyatt Lyman Wednesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
GOAT TYING
Harley Beasley Monday a.m. & Friday p.m.
Hailey Jo Gibbs Wednesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
Laynee Gregersen Sunday p.m. & Saturday a.m.
Halley Guthrie Monday p.m. & Friday a.m.
TIE DOWN ROPING
Lucas Cruz Wednesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
Luke Dalton Tuesday p.m. & Thursday a.m.
Hunter Roche Monday p.m. & Friday a.m.
Wyatt Stephens Monday a.m. & Friday p.m.
TEa.m. ROPING
Logan Corta Monday a.m. & Friday p.m. with Tom Simpson
Tom Simpson Monday a.m. & Friday p.m. with Logan Corta
Jesse Lindsay Tuesday a.m. & Thursday p.m. with Cooper Walker
Cooper Walker Tuesday a.m. & Thursday p.m. with Jesse Lindsay
Cooper Pavkov Tuesday p.m. & Thursday a.m. with Connor Ward
Connor Ward Tuesday p.m. & Thursday a.m. with Cooper Pavkov
Clay Stapleman Monday p.m. & Friday a.m. with Kashli Stouard
Kashli Stouard Monday p.m. & Friday a.m. with Clay Stapleman
BARREL RACING
Teely Bott Wednesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
Brylee Smith Tuesday a.m. & Thursday p.m.
Reagan Steed Sunday p.m. & Saturday a.m.
Sierra Telford Monday p.m. & Friday a.m.
BULL RIDING
Cooper Cooke Wednesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
Rawley Johnson Monday p.m. & Friday a.m.
Tennessee Owens Tuesday a.m. & Thursday p.m.
Mossy Waite Monday a.m. & Friday p.m.
BOYS COW CUTTING
Zane Brackett Sunday p.m. & Saturday a.m.
Jett Brower Monday a.m. & Friday p.m.
Ryn Severe Tuesday p.m. & Thursday a.m.
Joe ZeBarth Monday p.m. & Friday a.m.
GIRLS COW CUTTING
Macardi Anderson Tuesday, a.m. & Thursday p.m.
Brenna Brown Monday p.m. & Friday a.m.
Ava Manning Tuesday p.m. & Thursday a.m.
Claire Sterling Wednesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
REINED COW HORSE
Elizabeth Frisbee Monday p.m. & Thursday a.m.
Isabella Manning Monday a.m. & Thursday p.m.
Shawney Telford Tuesday p.m. & Wednesday a.m.
Sierra Telford Tuesday a.m. & Wednesday p.m.
SHOOTING RIFLE
Kaden Hanson
Savanna Summer
Hayden Kotter
SHOOTING TRAP
Bry Severe
Ryn Severe
Wells Thompson
Wyatt Anderson
QUEEN CONTEST
Kylee Whiting (All activities for the Queen’s Contest take place from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18)