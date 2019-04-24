IDAHO FALLS – The Shelley Lady Russets learned just why the Idaho Falls Tigers have been so highly touted all season long Wednesday. They finished up a home and home series with the Tigers and found themselves on the wrong end of a lop-sided score for the second day in a row.
On Tuesday, the Russets felt the wrath of of the Tigers as they succumbed to a 29-6 score, and on Wednesday they made the trip to Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls to tangle for a second time in two days.
The result wasn’t much better as the Tigers scored another 25 runs against the Russets and topped them by the score of 25-6.
The outcome was largely influenced by the five errors committed by the Russets, but the Tigers did a good part of the damage with their bats as well as they would pound out 20 hits on the afternoon. At least three Tigers accumulated three hits apiece on the afternoon while the Russets could only manage to get eight hits themselves.
Kodie Dye and Hannah Christensen combined to pitch the four innings of the game for Shelley, but the damage was done early and often by the Tigers, who scored four runs in the first inning, seven runs in the second, eight runs in the third and finished off with six more runs in the fourth to end the game due to the 10-run mercy rule in the middle of the fifth inning.
Shelley will next face off against Rigby on Friday in a twin-bill against the Trojans with games at 3:30 and 5:30.
Their record falls to 3-16 on the season, 2-8 in conference play.