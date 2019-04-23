SHELLEY – It wasn’t the way the Shelley Lady Russets wanted to unveil their new softball field on Tuesday, but then again, it was the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers who came to town.
The Lady Tigers are good and if their 15-3 overall record on the year isn’t proof of it, you can ask the Lady Russets all about IT after Tuesday.
All the Tigers did was to bang out 22 hits and seemingly capitalize on each and every one of the Russets’ eight errors as they stormed to a 29-6 win to spoil the new field’s inaugural game on the campus of Shelley High School.
The home team was not without its own highlights as they went into the bottom of the third inning, trailing 17-2 and in danger of losing the game right there, when Celeste Davis came to the plate with the bases loaded. She promptly smacked a ball that cleared the centerfield fence, over 200 feet away, for a grand slam home run that the local fans cheered on for several minutes.
The Russets would not score again in the game and the Tigers would get six more runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to bring the game to a premature ending due to the 10-run mercy rule, but the Russets will long have memories of the opening game on their own field because of Davis’s home run.
The young Russets will weather this storm and probably a few more before they all gain enough experience to battle against the likes of the Idaho Falls and Blackfoots in the High Country Conference, and they will be able to get their share of wins, just not on this Tuesday. It was all Idaho Falls.
The Russets will be right back in action as they will travel to Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls for another game with the Tigers today. Game time will be at 3:30 p.m.
The Russets now find themselves with a 3-13 record on the season, 2-5 in conference play and still have a handful of games left before they head into the District 6 Tournament the week of May 6. They could find themselves seeded anywhere from third to sixth, depending on how the rest of the season goes from here.