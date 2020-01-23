IDAHO FALLS – It was senior night for the Idaho Falls Tigers and the opponent was Shelley. It was expected to be a celebration of the seniors on the Tigers’ roster and the Shelley Lady Russets were not about to stand in the way of the party.
Idaho Falls scored early and often, got contributions from everyone on the roster, and ultimately prevailed in the contest by the final score of 36-27.
Both teams began the game a bit tentatively as the ball just wouldn’t go through the basket for a score. Both squads struggled and although the ball went back and forth, it was only a 6-2 lead for the Tigers.
The second period was more of the same, with neither offense clicking and the defenses leading the way. By the time the two teams reached the intermission, it was a 10-10 contest and it looked like it would be anybody’s game.
“There was a lot of emotion,” Tiger coach David Vest said. “Our seniors came out and played well. It was a fun game.”
The third quarter is when the Tigers began to show that the game was shifting into a new mode. Momentum was on the Tigers’ side, as was the crowd, and things just felt like it was Idaho Falls’ game to win or lose at that point and the Tigers were ready to take the lead and go on with things. Idaho Falls edged to the lead after a quarter that they outscored the Russets 11-10, taking a 21-20 lead.
The final quarter was all Idaho Falls, with the Tigers outscoring the Russets 14-7, on the strength of the Tigers’ seniors. The Russets just had no answer for the Tigers late in the game.
With the win, Idaho Falls moved its season record to 3-14, while the Russets fell to 1-15 on the year. The two teams are listed at the bottom of the High Country Conference standings, Idaho Falls at 1-6 and the Russets at 0-6.
Next up for the Russets will be a road contest against the undefeated Bonneville Bees today. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Russets will finish up the season at home with a pair of games next week against Skyline and Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS 35, SHELLEY 27
Shelley 2 8 10 7 — 27
Idaho Falls 6 4 11 14 — 35
SHELLEY — Brooke Kidman 7, Hailey Christensen 1, Tenlee Williams 3, Ciara Benson 1, Alexis Leckington 8, Arianna Wilson 2, Kylie Peebles 5.
IDAHO FALLS — Morgan Tucker 10, Kennedy Robertson 4, Calyn Wood 8, Abbey Corgatelli 6, Caroline Keller 4, Aubree Duffin 3.