BLACKFOOT – “It wasn’t pretty, in fact it was downright ugly” is how one Blackfoot fan described it as he left the gymnasium on Friday night, shortly after the third quarter of play.
By that time, the Broncos had fallen behind Idaho Falls 59-31 and were well on their way to a “mercy rule” loss to the top boys’ basketball team in the High Country Conference, the Idaho Falls Tigers.
When it was all over, and the clock had run continuously for most of the fourth period, the Broncos went down to defeat to the Tigers by a final of 67-44, but the game really wasn’t ever that close.
“From the tip to the buzzer, they outplayed us,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “They were the better team in every facet. We’ll regroup for Monday.”
That pretty well sums things up for how the Broncos played, but it was more than even that. At the start of the game, the Broncos matched the intensity of the Tigers for exactly two possessions and then for some reason the wheels fell off.
Whether the team was just flat, as some patrons could be heard saying, or the fact that there were some very severe matchup problems or whatever the excuse, the Broncos did not show much of anything in the game.
Sure, they started slow and the pace did not quicken for the Broncos, but they also had no way of defending Dylan Seeley, who torched the Broncos for 27 points on the night, hitting five of seven from beyond the arc and Kenynion Clark who has become the do-everything player for the Tigers as he chipped in with 15 points of his own to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Those two had 42 points on the night, nearly eclipsing the game total for the Broncos.
We will see if the Broncos can rebound from this game with a strong effort on Monday, when they take on the Thunder Ridge Titans on the road, which has not been all that friendly to the Broncos this season.
The loss drops the Broncos to 6-9 on the season and 4-2 in High Country Conference play and takes away the chance the Broncos had to show that they were the equal of Idaho Falls, who now leads the conference by two full games over the Broncos. The Broncos still remain a half game ahead of Hillcrest and Bonneville for the second seed in the District 6 tournament, but they will have to take care of business with those rivals as the regular season is winding down.
The game at Thunder Ridge has a 7:30 p.m. scheduled start.
IDAHO FALLS 67, BLACKFOOT 44
Idaho Falls 26 17 16 8 – 67
Blackfoot 9 17 5 13 – 44
Idaho Falls – Ryan Farnsworth 6, Teevyon Thomson 2, Dylan Seeley 27, Spencer Moore 4, Dallin Gardner 2, Jaxon Sorenson 11, Kenynion Clark 15.
Blackfoot – Jaxon Ball 2, Reece Robinson 9, Jett Shelley 6, Brayden Wright 4, Jace Grimmett 2, Isaiah Thomas2, Camdon Dahle 2, Jayden Wistisen 9, Carter Layton 6, Melvin Arroyo 2.