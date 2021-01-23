SHELLEY – Sometimes, when you need a win in the worst way, it just doesn’t turn out that way for you, but other times it works out fine.
If there were ever two boys’ basketball teams who needed a win as the teams head down the stretch, trying to secure a good seed before the district tournaments start, it would have been Idaho Falls and Shelley.
The two met on a cold, windy and snowy night on Thursday and they met at the Shelley High School gym, just in time for a relaxed seating order coming down from the governor’s office.
It wasn’t a capacity crowd by any means, but it was a good crowd and they were treated at times to some pretty good basketball.
It started off with Shelley playing some of its best basketball of the year in the opening quarter and behind the efforts of Alex Lott and Braxton Miskin, who scored nine of the 11 Shelley points, they held a lead over Idaho Falls at 11-10 and actually looked like an up and coming team.
The second quarter was the exact opposite, as Idaho Falls, behind the shooting of Dylan Seeley and Jaxon Sorenson, put up a 20 spot, and all Shelley could muster was a mere five points and just like that, it seemed that the game had gotten away from the Russets and the Tigers led 30-15 and there were looks of doubt and bewilderment in the eyes of the Russets.
The intermission did some good for the Russets and they came out with renewed confidence and started chipping away at the lead. From a 30-15 halftime lead, the Russets did have it cut down to below 10 points, before Seeley and Sorenson were able to push it back up and the Tigers added another three points to their lead at 49-32. At one point in the quarter, the Tigers even had doubled the score of the Russets at 44-22.
Things slowed down a bit for the Tigers and the Russets were able to make a run, cutting the lead down at one point to a mere six points and there was plenty of time for the Russets to grab what had been an unthinkable task, a lead in a very important game.
But back came Batman and Robin, otherwise known as Seeley and Sorenson, to put an end to such thought and with a couple of buckets, restored order for the Tigers.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Tigers had claimed a nine-point victory at 53-44.
Next up for Shelley will be a game on Wednesday against Teton with the tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Shelley is now 4-9 on the year and 1-2 in High Country Conference play.
IDAHO FALLS 53, SHELLEY 44
Idaho Falls 10 20 19 4 — 53
Shelley 11 5 16 12 — 44
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 22, Jaxon Sorenson 13, Christian Jensen 7, Merit Jones 5, Marvin Smith 3, Luke Rodel 2, Nate Rose 1.
SHELLEY — Braxton Miskin 17, Trevor Austin 9, Alex Lott 8, Jaxon Hess 5, Cannon Vance 3, Tomy Bradshaw 2.