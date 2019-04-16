Idaho Falls handles Blackfoot in baseball

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos were well aware that Idaho Falls, along with Bonneville, are the two teams to beat in the High Country Conference this year.
On Monday, the Broncos had a chance to prove that they belonged in the same sentence when baseball aficionados gather to discuss the game. They had the opportunity to pick up a game on the field as they had the chance to host Idaho Falls on their home field and get them going as they close out the season with Shelley and Hillcrest over the next two weeks, two teams that have struggled all season long.
The Tigers would take a 4-1 lead after four innings of play and they made those four runs stand up as even though the Broncos battled back time and time again, they simply couldn’t put any runs on the board that would close the gap on Idaho Falls.
It isn’t as if the Broncos were without any opportunities. After all, the Broncos gathered up seven hits on the day, only two less than the Tigers, but they also had a pair of errors, two more than Idaho Falls would post on the afternoon.
Errors have had a definite bearing on the games that the Broncos have played this season. In games where they have not played cleanly, they have come out on the wrong end of the scoreboard. When they play a cleaner game and hit with their opponents, they seem to come out ahead.
That played out once again this time around as the Broncos’ two errors were costly and they fell to Idaho Falls by the final of 6-2.
Candon Dahle and Jace Grimmett handled the pitching duties for the Broncos on Monday, and they each would throw three innings. They were both effective in throwing first-pitch strikes and Grimmett would notch four strikeouts while Dahle had a pair of them. The Idaho Falls pitchers only managed two strikeouts on the day.
Hitting-wise, Blackfoot’s Cayden Cornell would lead all hitters with a pair and Jacob Nield had two walks, but they couldn’t put hits together to mount any kind of a rally against the Tigers.
With the loss, the Broncos find themselves at 1-7 in conference play and 6-8-1 overall.
The Broncos will be back in conference action Friday when they take on Shelley with a game starting at 3:30 on Friday followed by a second game at 5:30 p.m.