BLACKFOOT – Some things never change and some things change on a constant basis. The Idaho Media Boy's Basketball Poll has looked eerily the same for a number of weeks now, and with this week and next week still remaining before the boys head into District Tournaments, this is the last chance for some teams to make a mark in their Conferences and District Tournaments as far as seeding goes.
A good example of that is the battle that is looming between Marsh Valley and Snake River. The two teams will meet tonight (Wednesday) for the first of two games before their District begins. One of the teams will be seeded number one and the other number two and they have been the top two teams in 3A for a number of weeks now. Something will have to give. If you like good basketball with something on the line, it would be suggested that you visit the Snake River Gymnasium tonight and see some hard nosed, defensive minded, yet exciting basketball. These two teams always go at each other hard and from the looks of things, they are a combined 31-4 on the year and that is quite the winning percentage for anybody in this day and age.
There will be good battles up and down the Eastern part of Idaho so get out and watch some high school basketball! You will be glad that you did!
State Media Poll
All records as of Tuesday afternoon
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (9) 16-0 45 1
2. Eagle 15-2 35 2
3. Owyhee 14-3 28 3
4. Madison 13-4 14 4
t-5. Coeur d'Alene 10-4 6 t-5
t-5. Rigby 13-5 6 t-5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (6) 13-1 42 1
2. Jerome (2) 17-1 35 2
3. Hillcrest (1) 15-2 29 3
4. Century 13-3 16 4
5. Pocatello 15-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (7) 15-2 43 1
2. Snake River (2) 16-2 38 2
3. McCall-Donnelly 11-2 26 3
4. Fruitland 12-4 17 5
5. Kimberly 10-5 10 4
Others receiving votes: Homedale 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (9) 14-1 45 1
2. Ambrose 15-2 32 2
3. Melba 14-2 24 4
4. St. Maries 12-2 23 3
5. Wendell 11-4 4 —
Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, West Side 3, Valley 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 16-0 45 1
t-2. Grace 13-4 29 2
t-2. Prairie 13-3 29 3
4. Kamiah 12-5 14 5
5. Butte County 10-6 8 —
Others receiving votes: Rimrock 4, Victory Charter 3, Logos 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (6) 14-2 41 3
2. Camas County (3) 14-2 37 1
3. North Gem 12-3 19 2
4. Council 14-4 15 4
5. Watersprings 13-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Carey 10, Castleford 2.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.