BLACKFOOT – Interestingly enough, the only team ranked among the state's football teams is Blackfoot, and they are ranked fifth behind four western school. Sounds a bit fishy doesn't it?
Oh well, there are probably three teams that should be ranked, Blackfoot, who at 5-1 is off to a great start at the teams head down the stretch for the regular season.
Snake River is 4-2 on the year and were it not for a two point loss at Gooding and a bad weather loss to Teton last week, would be unbeaten. They deserve to be in the top five and will try and get back in the rankings this week with a win at Marsh Valley.
Firth lost by two points to Snake River and South Fremont and had a narrow loss to West Side, so you could argue that they should be ranked as well. The Cougars take the week off following Harvest Break and will be back strong next week.
Records are through Oct. 8, 2019
Class 5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 6-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 5-1 32 2
3. Eagle 5-1 22 3
4. Highland 5-1 18 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 4-2 6 5
Others receiving votes: Rigby 1, Borah 1
Class 4A
1. Kuna (8) 6-0 40 1
2. Nampa 5-1 32 2
3. Bishop Kelly 5-1 24 3
4. Vallivue 4-2 13 4
5. Blackfoot 5-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Minico 1, Sandpoint 1
Class 3A
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 4-1 37 1
2. Homedale (2) 6-0 34 2
3. Weiser 6-0 23 3
4. Timberlake 5-0 16 4
5. Gooding 5-1 10 5
Class 2A
1. North Fremont (6) 5-0 38 1
T-2. West Side 5-1 29 2
T-2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 5-0 29 3
4. Bear Lake 5-1 16 4
5. Melba 4-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 1
Class 1A Division-I
1. Lost Rivers (4) 5-0 36 3
2. Prairie (4) 5-0 35 2
3. Oakley 5-1 24 1
4. Clearwater Valley 4-0 10 -
5. Raft River 4-1 8 -
Others receiving votes: Wilder 3, Grace 3, Valley 1
Class 1A Division-II
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 5-0
39
1
2.
Kendrick (1)
4-1
32
2
3.
Carey
4-1
25
3
4.
Garden Valley
3-2
13
4
5.
Horseshoe Bend
4-1
9
5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Dietrich 1