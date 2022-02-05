BLACKFOOT – The Idaho Media Girls Basketball Poll just keeps rolling along as do the top selections in most of the Classifications.
Timbeline is at the top of the 5A poll with a 20-1 record.
Blackfoot is at the top of the 4A poll with a 22-0 record.
Sugar-Salem is at the top of the 3A poll with their 18-2 record.
Cole Valley Christian is at the top of the 2A poll with their 17-4 record.
There will be some shuffling coming as the District Tournaments finish up this next week, especially in the second through fifth positions and teams get bumped out of Idaho State Girls Tournament consideration. There are always upsets during this time of year and before we get the final eight selected for each of the Brackets at the Idaho State Tournament.
This is the most exciting time of year, so get out and see some High School Basketball!
Records are through Wednesday's action.
Poll released on Thursday, February 3, 2022
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (8) 20-1 48 1
2. Coeur d'Alene (2) 18-3 42 2
3. Lake City 18-3 27 t-3
4. Thunder Ridge 19-3 20 t-3
5. Boise 16-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 1, Borah 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (10) 22-0 50 1
2. Burley 20-1 40 2
3. Preston 14-7 18 3
t-4. Mountain Home 16-5 16 t-4
t-4. Middleton 15-6 16 -
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (10) 18-2 50 1
2. Snake River 17-4 40 2
3. Fruitland 15-5 27 3
4. Timberlake 13-5 18 4
5. Kellogg 11-5 7 5
Others receiving votes: Teton 4, Weiser 3, Parma 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley (10) 17-4 50 1
2. Grangeville 18-3 35 2
3. Melba 17-3 34 3
4. Aberdeen 16-4 16 4
5. Ririe 16-6 11 5
Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Butte County (10) 19-0 50 1
2. Prairie 16-3 33 2
3. Lapwai 12-3 31 3
4. Murtaugh 17-4 23 4
5. Grace 13-7 6 t-5
Others receiving votes: Wallace 3, Raft River 2, Notus 1, Oakley 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (9) 19-1 49 1
2. Council 14-0 37 2
3. Richfield 18-3 26 3
4. Kendrick (1) 16-5 20 4
5. Dietrich 15-5 10 5
Others receiving votes: Leadore 8.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Pat Sutphin, Lewiston Tribune
Eric Moon, KIFI
Allan Steele, Post Register
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com