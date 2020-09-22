Power Rankings for boys’ Soccer Teams Class 4A

Conference record Overall record Power Ranking

School W L T W L T

Blackfoot 3 0 8 1 91.00

Canyon Ridge 6 1 8 1 91.00

Jerome 6 1 6 1 67.00

Century 1 0 5 1 1 57.00

Wood River 2 0 1 5 0 1 52.00

Hillcrest 3 1 4 3 2 43.00

Preston 1 1 5 4 1 32.00

Bishop Kelly 2 0 2 0 24.00

Twin Falls 3 3 4 4 15.00

Columbia 0 0 1 0 14.00

Also:

12. Pocatello 0 1 3 3 1 10.00

13. Skyline 1 2 3 4 10.00

20. Shelley 0 2 1 7 1 -39.00

22. Bonneville 0 2 0 7 -60.00

Power Rankings for Boys’ Soccer Teams Class 3A & 2A

Sugar-Salem 2 0 8 2 89.00

Gooding 5 0 5 0 1 58.00

Bonners Ferry 2 0 1 4 0 1 54.00

Teton 1 1 0 5 1 0 51.00

Kimberly 4 2 0 5 2 0 47.00

McCall-Donnelly 1 0 2 0 26.00

American Falls 1 0 3 2 23.00

Wendell 3 2 3 3 13.00

Timberlake 2 1 2 2 9.00

Sun Valley Comm. 2 0 2 3 8.00

Also:

11. Marsh Valley 3 1 3 5 1 7.00

14. Firth 0 2 1 2 -5.00

21. Aberdeen 1 2 1 5 -34.00

22. Snake River 0 2 0 6 -45.00

Power Rankings for Girls’ Soccer Teams Class 4A

Bonneville 4 0 9 1 1 118.00

Twin Falls 6 0 9 0 113.00

Preston 2 0 6 4 40.00

Sandpoint 3 1 3 1 34.00

Canyon Ridge 2 1 1 3 2 1 28.00

Columbia 0 0 2 0 26.00

Jerome 2 1 1 2 1 1 23.00

Skyline 2 1 3 3 1 20.00

Moscow 1 0 1 0 14.00

Vallivue 1 1 0 13.00

Also:

13. Pocatello 0 1 4 6 7.00

14. Hillcrest 2 2 2 4 3 6.00

16. Century 0 1 1 4 1 -5.00

23. Blackfoot 0 2 1 0 8 1 -50.00

24. Shelley 0 3 1 0 9 1 -64.00

Power Rankings for Girls’ Soccer Teams Class 3A/2A

Sugar-Salem 2 0 7 1 84.00

Marsh Valley 4 0 1 7 2 1 76.00

CDA Charter 3 0 5 0 76.00

Kimberly 4 0 6 0 75.00

American Falls 3 1 6 3 1 54.00

Sun Valley Comm 2 0 4 0 54.00

Teton 2 1 4 2 1 34.00

Buhl 3 1 1 3 1 1 32.00

Snake River 3 1 5 5 1 30.00

Wendell 3 2 1 4 2 1 30.00

Also:

24. Firth 0 3 2 6 -30.00

27. Aberdeen 0 5 0 7 -61.00

Power rankings are computer generated and have no bearing on how a team may or may not be playing at the time of calculation. These calculations are done only on wins, losses, ties, point differential and opponents strength of schedule to give a tabulation that may reflect the actual strength of the team at the time of calculation.