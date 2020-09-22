Power Rankings for boys’ Soccer Teams Class 4A
Conference record Overall record Power Ranking
School W L T W L T
Blackfoot 3 0 8 1 91.00
Canyon Ridge 6 1 8 1 91.00
Jerome 6 1 6 1 67.00
Century 1 0 5 1 1 57.00
Wood River 2 0 1 5 0 1 52.00
Hillcrest 3 1 4 3 2 43.00
Preston 1 1 5 4 1 32.00
Bishop Kelly 2 0 2 0 24.00
Twin Falls 3 3 4 4 15.00
Columbia 0 0 1 0 14.00
Also:
12. Pocatello 0 1 3 3 1 10.00
13. Skyline 1 2 3 4 10.00
20. Shelley 0 2 1 7 1 -39.00
22. Bonneville 0 2 0 7 -60.00
Power Rankings for Boys’ Soccer Teams Class 3A & 2A
Sugar-Salem 2 0 8 2 89.00
Gooding 5 0 5 0 1 58.00
Bonners Ferry 2 0 1 4 0 1 54.00
Teton 1 1 0 5 1 0 51.00
Kimberly 4 2 0 5 2 0 47.00
McCall-Donnelly 1 0 2 0 26.00
American Falls 1 0 3 2 23.00
Wendell 3 2 3 3 13.00
Timberlake 2 1 2 2 9.00
Sun Valley Comm. 2 0 2 3 8.00
Also:
11. Marsh Valley 3 1 3 5 1 7.00
14. Firth 0 2 1 2 -5.00
21. Aberdeen 1 2 1 5 -34.00
22. Snake River 0 2 0 6 -45.00
Power Rankings for Girls’ Soccer Teams Class 4A
Bonneville 4 0 9 1 1 118.00
Twin Falls 6 0 9 0 113.00
Preston 2 0 6 4 40.00
Sandpoint 3 1 3 1 34.00
Canyon Ridge 2 1 1 3 2 1 28.00
Columbia 0 0 2 0 26.00
Jerome 2 1 1 2 1 1 23.00
Skyline 2 1 3 3 1 20.00
Moscow 1 0 1 0 14.00
Vallivue 1 1 0 13.00
Also:
13. Pocatello 0 1 4 6 7.00
14. Hillcrest 2 2 2 4 3 6.00
16. Century 0 1 1 4 1 -5.00
23. Blackfoot 0 2 1 0 8 1 -50.00
24. Shelley 0 3 1 0 9 1 -64.00
Power Rankings for Girls’ Soccer Teams Class 3A/2A
Sugar-Salem 2 0 7 1 84.00
Marsh Valley 4 0 1 7 2 1 76.00
CDA Charter 3 0 5 0 76.00
Kimberly 4 0 6 0 75.00
American Falls 3 1 6 3 1 54.00
Sun Valley Comm 2 0 4 0 54.00
Teton 2 1 4 2 1 34.00
Buhl 3 1 1 3 1 1 32.00
Snake River 3 1 5 5 1 30.00
Wendell 3 2 1 4 2 1 30.00
Also:
24. Firth 0 3 2 6 -30.00
27. Aberdeen 0 5 0 7 -61.00
Power rankings are computer generated and have no bearing on how a team may or may not be playing at the time of calculation. These calculations are done only on wins, losses, ties, point differential and opponents strength of schedule to give a tabulation that may reflect the actual strength of the team at the time of calculation.