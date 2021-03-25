BLACKFOOT – The state’s softball coaches have released their first softball poll and the only Bingham County school listed is Snake River who was among those also receiving votes in the 3A classification.
This is only the first of many polls that will be published during the season and there will likely be many changes from now until the teams enter district and state play in May.
You will notice that there are teams listed with as many as seven games played already and there are others who have yet to play a single game this season.
This will be a fairly long season and there is a long way to go yet, so if your favorite team isn’t listed, give it some time and keep rooting for them to pick up wins as they go along. There are a lot of talented players out there that deserve your support, so get out and watch some high school softball as often as you can do so!
5A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (6) 4-0 (0-0) 31 1
2. Eagle 3-1 (0-0) 22 2
3 Lewiston 7-0 (4-0) 14 N/A
T-4. Kuna 3-0 (0-0) 8 N/A
T-4. Rigby (1) 3-0 (0-0) 8 N/A
Also receiving votes: Mountain View, Highland, Capital, Lake City, Post Falls
4A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (4) 3-1 (2-0) 28 1
2. Ridgevue (2) 6-1 (2-0) 22 3
3 Twin Falls 5-2 (2-0) 14 4
4. Middleton 3-3 (1-1) 9 2
5. Hillcrest 6-2 (0-0) 6 N/A
Also receiving votes: Canyon Ridge, Mountain Home, Lakeland, Emmett, Vallivue
3A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Filer (4) 4-1 (1-0) 24 1
2. Homedale (1) 4-2 (1-0) 19 2
3 Timberlake 4-2 (0-0) 12 3
4. Weiser 2-1 (0-0) 9 5
5. Buhl 3-1 (1-0) 2 4
Also receiving votes: Payette, Gooding, South Fremont, Sugar-Salem, Snake River
2A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Malad (4) 5-0 (0-0) 24 1
2. St. Maries 2-1 (0-0) 13 4
3 Nampa Christian 3-0 (0-0) 12 N/A
T-4. New Plymouth 3-4 (1-0) 6 3
T-4. Bear Lake (1) 3-1 (0-0) 6 5
T-4. West Jefferson 3-0 (0-0) 6 N/A
Also receiving votes: Melba, Marsing
1A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlach (2) 0-0 (0-0) 17 1
T-2. Genesee 0-1 (0-0) 10 2
T-2. Kendrick 2-0 (0-0) 10 N/A
T-4. Prairie 0-0 (0-0) 7 4
T-4. Glenns Ferry 1-2 (1-0) 7 5
Also receiving votes: Lapwai, Notus, Troy, Rimrock