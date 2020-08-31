BLACKFOOT – Athletic.net has posted top times for cross country from around the state and has placed them in their proper classifications — 4A, 3A and 2A — to correspond to times posted from the Bingham County harriers.
Following are the top times, both boys and girls for those classifications with runners from Bingham County placed in their proper positions.
The Bingham News Chronicle will continue to update these runners and times as needed during the season so that we can all follow how the local runners are progressing as we get closer to the district and state meets that are coming up in late October.
4A CLASSIFICATION
Boys’ Division
Jett Lucas, Senior, Sandpoint 15:59.4
Nikolai Braedt, Senior Sandpoint 16:02.6
Ryker Holtzen, Senior, Canyon Ridge 16:33.0
Eli Gregory, Junior, Blackfoot 16:34.4
Shane Gard, Senior, Pocatello 16:35.0
Girls’ Division
Mackenzie Suhy-Greg, Junior, Sandpoint 20:05.9
Alivia Johnson, Sophomore, Bonneville 20:24.8
Camille Neuder, Senior, Sandpoint 20:52.5
Raegan Hart, Senior, Skyline 20:59.3
Megan Oulman, Junior, Sandpoint 21:02.6
3A CLASSIFICATION
Boys’ Division
Lincoln High, Junior, Snake River 17:19.3
Owen Rogers, Senior, Gooding 17:32.0
Jack McManus, Sophomore, McCall-Donnelly 17:40.1
Carter McLaughlin, Senior, Gooding 17:47.0
Dakoda Lamb, Senior, Parma 17:52.2
Girls’ Division
Sophie McManus, Senior, McCall-Donnelly 19:44.3
Emma Hillam, Junior, Fruitland 21:17.6
Sara Bagley, Junior, Teton 22:07.4
Cori Hatfield, Senior, McCall-Donnely 22:13.2
Breah Hunter, Sophomore, Teton 22:25.3
2A CLASSIFICATION
Boys’ Division
Grady Mylander, Junior, Nampa Christian 16:24.2
Josh Leavitt, Senior, Melba 17:10.5
Josh Lady, Junior, Nampa Christian 17:28.8
Brentan Noreen, Senior, West Side 17:48.0
Carter McCullough, Senior, Soda Springs 17:59.0
Girls’ Division
Jessica Duran, Sophomore, Wendell 19:43.0
Aubrie Barzee, Freshman, West Side 20:28.0
Elise Kelsey, Junior, Bear Lake 20:36.0
Rylee Jacobsen, Senior, Malad 21:32.0
Rozzlyn Cazier, Sophomore, Melba 21:43.9